WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: August 28, 2020

In the headliner segment, The Big Dog returns to his yard after a long hiatus to sign the contract for the huge Triple Threat encounter, featuring himself, The Fiend Bray Wyaty and Braun Strowman at the weekend's WWE Payback PPV.

Plus, an episode of Miz TV has also been confirmed with Big E as the guest for the host, The Miz when FOX airs SmackDown from WWE ThunderDome aka the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt was finally able to put Braun Strowman to the darkest depths at SummerSlam 2020 as he emerged, victorious with the Universal Title. But his winning moment was cut short as Roman Reigns crashed The Biggest Event of the Summer to deliver Spears and Chair Shots to both combatants. It was a clear message that he’s ready to take back his yard.

Now, Reigns will be back on SmackDown and he'd have to be extra cautious of getting Payback for the hellacious beatdown from this past Sunday night. Plus, Reigns, Wyatt, and Strowman will have to sign the dotted line for their Universal Title No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match at WWE Payback. It should end in total chaos giving us a preview of their upcoming battle.

Big E has received a solid start to his singles run and he also turned up the heat with his latest confrontation with The Miz. On the return of “Talking Smack” on the WWE Network, Big E spoke about Kofi Kingston’s post-WWE Title opportunities to which The Miz wasn’t quite agreeing with. The conflict will continue as E looks forward to restarting the conversation with the A-lister on tonight's SmackDown. This could also set up a singles contest at Payback.

The 300-plus day reign for Bayley with the SmackDown Women's Championship continues even after SummerSlam where she defeated Asuka. The self-proclaimed Role Model has also beaten every female member of the blue brand except for Mandy Rose. Fresh-off her victory against Sonya Deville in a Loser Leaves WWE Match at SummerSlam, it seems The Golden Goddess will now be eyeing the Women’s Title for the first time in her career.

The Intercontinental Championship changed hands last week when Jeff Hardy pinned AJ Styles, clean. The Phenomenal One isn't over with the devastating loss who is bound to claim a rematch that should be inserted into Payback pay-per-view. Also, the much-anticipated King Corbin vs Matt Riddle matchup that never took place, is being rumoured to be added to the PPV following the latest edition of SmackDown at ThunderDome.