WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: December 11, 2020

While TLC 2020 buildups will be the main focus of the show as the PPV is less than 10 days away, Roman Reigns is being promoted as the headliner as he is expected to deliver another message to his challenger.

Also in store for tonight, the current rivals over the Women's Title will make their TLC match official, when the show takes place at the new venue - the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

One week after Kevin Owens sent a definite message to Roman Reigns with his vicious chair onslaught on Jey Uso, the Universal Champion was supposed to address the attack in the latest bygone SmackDown.

However, he opted to belittle the interviewer Kayla Braxton with verbal jabs forcing Owens to interrupt. He wanted to stand toe-to-toe with The Head of the Table in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match at WWE TLC.

Reigns accepted the challenge but being a 'gentleman' he walked away from the scene. Later that night, he teamed up with Jey to take on Otis and Owens in a tag team match.

The Tribal Chief unleashed a ruthless attack on his opponents. First on Otis and then on Owens with a chair in hand for trying to upstage him. Apparently, that wasn’t the last of his aggression we may have seen before TLC. The promo for tonight's show promises that he’ll be waiting with more fireworks for his TLC opponent.

Last week, six former Intercontinental Champions collided in a Six-Man Tag Team Tribute Match to honor the life of the first-ever IC title-holder and WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson. Daniel Bryan was the one who secured the win by pinning the current champion Sami Zayn.

This must have been a setup for a future title match between the two while another one from Smackdown could have a shot to the belt. Tonight, Big E faces Zayn in a singles encounter where a win for E will certainly add him back into the singles title picture.

Bayley and Natalya have had a heated rivalry since Survivor Series and they settled the difference last week with a match. With the guest commentator Bianca Belair looking on, The Queen of Harts locked in the Sharpshooter on the "Role Model" to secure the win.

In the final moments, Belair continued to tease Bayley and that wasn't taken well by the latter. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion could be waiting with her mean antics to arrange a match against Belair at TLC.

The current SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and “The Untouchable” Carmella engaged in a war-of-words after having back-to-back physical confrontation for weeks. Their conversation eventually ended as they had agreed to settle their issues in a Title Match at WWE TLC.

Mella was frustrated with the way Banks took verbal shots at her. Could she be trying to sneak in with more blindside attacks on The Boss when they appear in the same ring to sign on the dotted lines? We'll find out when the show airs on FOX from a brand new venue.