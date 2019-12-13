WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview and schedule: December 13, 2019

The card for the weekend's PPV is yet to be fully loaded, so it gives the company an opportunity to announce a couple of fresh matches, as well when SmackDown airs from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

For the third week in a row, none other than the face of the blue brand will be the headliner of the show. He is being advertised to appear on SmackDown in an 'unchained’ condition that may not be good news for his current rival.

Plus, an announcement for the next women’s title match at TLC should also happen with a fresh lineup. While, we also expect to receive an injury update alongside a new matchup for the Intercontinental title during tonight’s show.

King Corbin and his hired goons were desperate to prove 'The Big Dog’ nickname true for Roman Reigns. This led them to set up a massive assault on the franchise player as and when last week’s SmackDown went off air. To add salt to the wounds, they even handcuffed him with the ropes and smashed dog food all over Reigns to make a major statement.

Going by the history of Roman Reigns, he thrives in this kind of 'one vs. all’ situation. WWE.com has also advertised him to appear on SmackDown in an 'unchained’ condition which seems a straight warning for Corbin and co.,

"Roman Reigns was left battered, covered in dog food and tied to the ring post at the hands of King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler at the end of last week’s SmackDown. Now The Big Dog is ready to be unchained.

"Despite defeating The Showoff in the ring, a post-match attack from Corbin and his minions were too much for Reigns to overcome. Corbin made good on his promise to humiliate his rival, but has he now pushed Reigns to an even more dangerous place?

"Will The Big Dog bite back before the WWE TLC showdown with Corbin? Catch Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!"

This segment should turn out to be an all-out brawl with Roman Reigns unleashing ruthless aggression on heel Corbin and Ziggler. Since WWE has booked him in a TLC match this Sunday night, we will get a preview of what’s waiting for us in the PPV.

WWE brought a big twist to the Universal Championship storyline as Bray Wyatt targeted a new challenger to defend his title at the TLC PPV. The Miz appeared to be the one who suffered the wrath of the champion who decided to get personal, as well.

Wyatt not only attacked Miz from behind but also dragged the A-Lister's wife, Maryse and daughters into the storyline. We have to wait and see if Miz can somehow hit back at the ever-mysterious Wyatt to pick up some momentum before colliding in the title match.

A fresh storyline kicked off on SmackDown for the women’s championship as Lacey Evans entered a feud with champion Bayley. A babyface Evans has been able to earn cheers from the audience as well as managed to outsmart the champion until she got caught uo to the number-games.

Last week, Sasha Banks and Bayley delivered a two-on-one attack to make the rivalry even more intense. So now it’s only a matter of time that the next title match between Bayley and Evans. It most probably will be confirmed on tonight’s show.

The Intercontinental Championship match could also be confirmed on SmackDown unless an injury prevents the creative team from doing so. Braun Strowman may be the one who will be given the challenger’s spot against Shinsuke Nakamura, the title-holder.

However, Strowman may be dealing with a sore hip which could prevent him from earning the singles title match at TLC. We expect an update on the whole situation as the final SmackDown before TLC airs tonight.