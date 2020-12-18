WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: December 18, 2020

Announced for tonight, Bayley will be involved in a singles contest against Bianca Belair, while the Tag Team Titles will be on the line. Plus, a unique award show is said to be on the show which airs from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Kevin Owens had some serious issues with The Head of the Table gimmick of Roman Reigns who claims to be the deliverer of food to everyone on SmackDown.

So the message from Owens was simple, that he is planning to take that coveted belt from Reigns at WWE TLC. Jey Uso attacked Owens from behind with a chair, and KO picked up to suffer a serious knee injury in the process.

Owens did vanquish Jey with a powerbomb through the table but then Reigns emerged, backstage with a sneak attack on his TLC challenger. But when KO pursued Roman Reigns to the backstage area, The Big Dog unleashed a vicious attack from behind before sending a haunting message to Owens' family.

If that wasn't enough then The Tribal Chief mentioned Owens' wife and children to make this feud, personal. As indicated by the SmackDown teaser, KO is coming to ThunderDome in a vengeance-seeking mode on Reigns and also to pick some much-needed momentums before heading to TLC.

Sasha Banks opted to face Carmella in last week's main event out of frustration which went too high after the ringside standing sommelier tried to interfere. Banks disqualified the match but it was the self-proclaimed untouchable challenger who prevailed continuing her beatdowns.

Not only a brutal attack followed but Mella smashed a bottle of champagne on the back of The Boss! The championship rematch is all set for TLC and we can only hope that Banks has something in store in her sleeves to fire back at Mella.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode secured a clean pinfall non-title win over SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, a few weeks ago while Ziggler followed up with another singles victory over Montez Ford, last week.

This automatically sets up a title match where Ziggler and Roode now get an opportunity at the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. This would be a golden opportunity for the outspoken tandem to steal the titles.

Tension is rising between the two former SmackDown Survivor Series teammates Bayley and Bianca Belair for the past few weeks. It became intense when Belair warned Bayley when she was going badmouth about her in a backstage segment. The EST of WWE now goes one-on-one with “The Role Model” which seems the best way to settle their differences.

The #Slammy Awards are good fun, but clearly very biased to highlight corporate favorites.



That’s why tomorrow night on #Smackdown I will host the FIRST ANNUAL SAMI AWARDS!

The always honest ‘Champion of the People’, will present awards that reflect the true will of the people! https://t.co/Ci41EQ807K — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 18, 2020

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn announced via his Twitter handle that he's going to host his own award show on Friday Night SmackDown. Zayn is naming it the SAMI Awards show (a roasted version of the upcoming Slammy Awards on the WWE Network).

The champ thinks Slammy is biased as it only highlights "corporate favorites." That's why he will be hosting the first annual "Sami Awards". Will it lead to his next title defense at TLC? We'll find out, tonight.