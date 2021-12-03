WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: December 3, 2021

The resident beast incarnate of the WWE is about to be unleashed on the Universal Champion as his suspension has been lifted. The question is whether this comeback will affect the next title match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Also, the newly started Smackdown Women’s championship storyline will continue on this week’s episode that takes place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

In the post-Survivor Series edition of SmackDown on FOX, it was announced that Brock Lesnar will be making his return from his indefinite storyline suspension during the upcoming December 3 episode.

It was back on the post-Crown Jewel 2021 edition that Lesnar launched a heinous attack on crew members and WWE Official Adam Pearce (alongside Roman Reigns and The Usos) after getting scr**ed in his title match at the bygone Saudi Arabia PPV event.

This led to Pearce fining Lesnar $1 million and suspending him indefinitely from TV. WWE then continued the suspension storyline at Survivor Series where Kayla Braxton approached Paul Heyman for an update.

Then Kayla informed at the end of last week’s show that Lesnar’s suspension was officially lifted, and he will be back this Friday night. While Kayla seemed all excited about the news, Paul Heyman and Adam Pearce were obviously not thrilled about it along with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Speaking of the champion, Sami Zayn has become the new number-one contender to him. The post-Survivor Series edition of SmackDown was headlined by a Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal to determine the next challenger for Roman Reigns.

The indefinite suspension has been lifted and @BrockLesnar will be on #SmackDown next week?!?! pic.twitter.com/DFhe633SV3 — WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2021

Zayn ended up becoming the winner in that 18-man Battle Royal also featuring Jeff Hardy, Erik, Ivar, Angel, Humberto, MACE, Mansoor, Cesaro, Ricochet, Drew Gulak, Rick Boogs, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Madcap Moss, Ridge Holland, and Sheamus.

Kayla originally entered the ring to congratulate and interview Sami, but before he got the chance to speak, she was informed in her earpiece about the breaking news on Lesnar’s suspension being lifted. Fans are now speculating that the returnee will squash Zayn and take away his title shot.

In the Smackdown Women’s Title picture, Charlotte Flair returned from Survivor Series and made it clear that Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch cheated to beat her at the PPV, and henceforth it was proved that The Queen is superior to her.

The newbie, Toni Storm interrupted the outspoken champion, demanding an opportunity for the Smackdown women’s championship and causing a physical altercation.

Flair stood tall as she hit Storm with two different pies in order to humiliate her. Now the former NXT UK Women’s Champ will be coming for redemption when a brand new episode of Smackdown emanates from FOX tonight.