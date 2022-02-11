WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: February 11, 2022

On the show, Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the likely headliner of the night as he will focus on his next opponent, while Natalya will continue her beef with a newbie in Aliyah as they will compete in the fourth match of their ongoing program with a stipulation added to it.

Plus, Smackdown Women’s Champion will put her title on the line against Naomi as the live blue brand show takes place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Flanked by The Bloodline members, Universal Champion Roman Reigns headed to SmackDown on the 522nd day of his illustrious reign in the wake of his title retention at Royal Rumble 2022.

After realigned Special Council Paul Heyman showered praise on him and ordered the Oklahoma City to acknowledge him, the music of Hall of Famer Goldberg interrupted them. Out he came, in a massive pop and a challenge over the Universal Title was instantly laid out.

The dream match has been made official for Elimination Chamber 2022 and WWE is currently billing this as a 'two years in the making’ bout given that these two were supposed to collide at WrestleMania 36.

Back then, the situation was something else as the champion and the challenger were in a reverse position. Now, Roman Reigns is the Tribal Chief, belonging to a completely different league. He’s already made a statement to Goldberg on social media and he might just do it in front of the fans, on Smackdown.

The feud between Naomi and Sonya Deville was stretched on Smackdown as a replay from last week showed the happenings between the two that included a segment from The Rumble.

Deville was backstage with WWE Official Adam Pearce when Naomi walked in and wanted to meet her in the ring in 5 minutes for a fight.

The WWE Official surprised just about everybody when she informed her adversary that she would get a SmackDown Women’s Title Match against Charlotte Flair, this week.

The match has since been made official for tonight’s show but Deville may just end up having some sadistic plan. Previously, she scr**ed out Naomi against Flair in both the Championship Contender’s as well as in the championship match.

The entertaining program between Aliyah and Natalya will continue on Smackdown. Aliyah has beaten Natalya on three separate occasions, scoring a record-setting 3.17-second victory over The B.O.A.T. in her first-ever singles outing on January 14.

Then she scored subsequent victories by disqualification and count-out on January 21 and February 4, making the Guinness World Record Holder frustrated. So she had no choice but to ask for a match to finally teach a lesson to the up-and-coming Superstar.

The Queen of Harts will now square off against Aliyah in a “dungeon style” contest where the only way to win is to pin your opponent or make her submit.

Will veteran Nattie be successful in her attempt of seeking redemption? We'll find out on this latest edition of Smackdown.