WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: February 14, 2020

Apart from that, there will be buildup towards Super ShowDown as there are less than two weeks left for the PPV.

Also on the show, the angle for the newly announced Universal Title match featuring a Hall of Famer will continue, while SmackDown Women's Championship will be on the line against the number one contender.

Plus, Roman Reigns will confront his bitter rival ahead of a rematch at Super Showdown when SmackDown airs tonight from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

WWE decided to extend the rivalry between Roman Reigns and King Baron Corbin even after the Falls Count Anywhere match at Royal Rumble was supposed to be the culmination point. Corbin decided to vent out frustration at Reigns' fans last week by pouring a drink on one of them. This led The Big Dog to come out and teach Corbin a lesson.

The 2019 King of the Ring winner ended up digesting a beatdown before retreating through the crowd. He also had his wish of a rematch granted in the form of a gimmick match.

It will go down at the Saudi Arabia Super ShowDown event as Reigns and Corbin will be locked inside a Steel Cage. Before this lockdown, these two are being advertised for a confrontation on SmackDown.

"Roman Reigns may have finally sent his rival to the breaking point after a Six-Man Tag Match victory for The Bloodline resulted in a dog food bath for Corbin. A Steel Cage Match at Super ShowDown awaits, but will King Corbin be able to keep his wits until that clash? Catch the latest between the bitter rivals on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX." (courtesy WWE.com)

Roman Reigns might have to pull off double duties this week as WWE also advertise him for tag team action on Smackdown. After a war of words on Twitter with The Miz and John Morrison, he will now face these two inside the squared circle. A mystery partner will join him for this match to even the odds.

Last week, Goldberg challenged The Fiend Bray Wyatt for a Universal Championship match whcih was readily accepted by the champion to set up yet another marquee match at Super ShowDown. With very little hype around this match, WWE will likely be pushing the angle to make it more compact. However, Goldberg is not scheduled to make an appearance on tonight's show.

More Super ShowDown build up will be reserved for tonight as the rivalry between The New Day and The Miz-John Morrison will continue before the tag team title match on February 27th. The contenders have all the momentum on their side which forces the champions to come up with out-of-the-box ideas to deliver a counter-attack.

The Intercontinental Championship match between Braun Strowman and Shinsuke Nakamura could also be finalized for the Saudi event as the latter one seems hell-bent on winning back the gold as seen on last week's SmackDown.

Speaking of last week, WWE hosted a Fatal-4-way contest to crown a new number one contender for the SmackDown women’s championship. Carmella won that match by outlasting the likes of Alexa Bliss, Naomi, and Dana Brooke to get a shot at the title. She will now face Bayley for the championship tonight, as per the announcement by the official website.

"Carmella didn’t have much time to celebrate her Fatal 4-Way victory last week, but she won’t spend much time waiting for her title showdown with Bayley either. Now can Carmella upend the blue brand’s status quo? Or will Bayley dispatch the latest challenge to her supremacy? Don’t miss the SmackDown Women’s Championship collision on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX."

Since the match is taking place just within a week of her last title defence, the rivalry has not been built up to the needed point. So, Carmella took to Instagram to heat things up by mentioning her friendship with Bayley that got ruined last week.

The champion could not resist herself from delivering a vicious attack at the challenger just after the fatal-4-way finished. The question is, would the Princess of Staten Island be successful in seeking retribution at the expense of the title?

For weeks now, WWE has been building up a romantic angle between Otis Dojovic of the Heavy Machinery and the gorgeous Mandy Rose leading up to this Valentine's Day special segment. These two will go on a date night, perhaps to take their relationship to the next stage.

Otis is all pumped up to impress the stunning woman whom he has admired since his debut on the main roster. Going by the history of the WWE, this kind of night ends up being a heartbreak for one of the couple. Could this be the fate of the latest lovey-dovey upbringing of WWE? We'll find out when SmackDown airs on tonight.