WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: February 4, 2022

While nothing else has been confirmed for the post-Rumble edition of the show, we believe to have a re-alignment segment between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman when Smackdown airs from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Match winner Ronda Rousey made her triumphant return to Raw, this past Monday night after an absence of almost three years.

Before she could make her decision about the WrestleMania 38 main event, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch appeared to reignite their rivalry. Big Time Becks also pressurized to choose her as the 'Mania opponent, right there.

Rousey doesn’t like to be pushed and she was quick to fire back with a judo throw to the champion. After holding Becky down by her arm, she stated that she will give her answer during the coming episode of SmackDown on FOX.

That being said, this will be the first time in her WWE career that the UFC Hall of Famer will step her foot on the blue brand. Reports are claiming that she will choose Smackdown Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair as her Wrestlemania opponent and she might just opt to do make the announcement in the presence of the champion.

Paul Heyman is admittedly set to explain his actions from this past Royal Rumble where he turned on Brock Lesnar and got back on the same page with Roman Reigns.

As seen on this past Saturday night, Heyman betrayed Brock Lesnar by handing the WWE Title belt to Roman Reigns who delivered a sneak attack on Lesnar, helping Bobby Lashley to become the new WWE Champion. Later that night, Lesnar won the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, and over on Raw, he has picked Reigns as his WrestleMania 38 opponent.

WWE then tweeted a photo of Heyman assisting Reigns at The Rumble, and questioned if these two always had planned for this betrayal since their parting away in December.

Heyman responded to the tweet with the below post and confirmed that he will “reveal all” during this week’s SmackDown:

“Is it really in anyone’s best interest to post conspiracy theories like this, instead of merely enjoying the anticipation until I reveal all on tomorrow night’s @WWE #Smackdown LIVE on @FOXTV @WWE @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @BrockLesnar.”

At this point, Lesnar isn’t scheduled to be on Smackdown. But he was on Raw to note that his WrestleMania 38 match with Reigns will be a Title vs. Title match.

The Beast plans on capturing the WWE Title in the Elimination Chamber match on February 19 in Saudi Arabia. Lashley will defend his title against Lesnar, Austin Theory, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Seth Rollins inside the Chamber structure.

We’d possibly get to know about Roman Reigns’ title match opponent for the upcoming PPV event where his cousins will also be in action. WWE has just confirmed that WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles held by the Usos will be on the line at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar will challenge the Bloodline members for the tag titles. They earned the title shot by winning a Fatal 4 Way on the January 14 SmackDown over Mansoor and Cesaro, Jinder Mahal and Shanky, and Los Lotharios.

Following the announcement, the rivalry over the tag team championships should get amped up when Smackdown arrives with the fallouts from the bygone Royal Rumble event.