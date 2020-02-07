WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview and schedule: February 7, 2020

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will make his comeback in the headliner segment of the show, where a blockbuster announcement is expected in the form of his next in-ring competition.

Two more returns have been kept in-store for SmackDown as the current Universal Champion as well as the former contender for the title will show up after a hiatus of a week.

Plus, a new rivalry in the women's division is also expected to begin tonight at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, where a talk show will find it's way back to the TV.

Sony TEN 1 will telecast WWE Friday Night SmackDown live in India from 6.30 AM IST on Saturday (February 8), while the repeat airs later in the day at 1 PM, 5 PM and 10 PM.

Who, or what, is next for @WWE Hall of Famer @Goldberg? Find out on this week's @WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. pic.twitter.com/F29fRfgYMz — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 6, 2020

It was announced during this past episode of Monday Night Raw that the former WCW franchise player and one of the all-time greats in the history of pro-wrestling business, Goldberg will make a return to WWE with a special appearance on this week's SmackDown.

This would be his first-time show-up since squashing Dolph Ziggler in SummerSlam 2019 to declare his next opponent, as hinted by the official website,

"Who’s next for Goldberg?

"We’re about to find out. As revealed on Raw, the former Universal Champion and Hall of Famer’s next moves will be revealed this Friday on SmackDown, where he’ll provide the WWE Universe’s answer to that eternal question: “Who’s next?”

"Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown, live this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX."

Spoilers about the potential matchup that is in store for him at Super ShowDown is already out in the internet. A few days ago, Roman Reigns and Goldberg got involved in a Twitter spat which is supposed to be the initiation of a dream feud for the fans. This social media banter should be carried forward on SmackDown to set up a Spear vs. Spear match where fantasy warfare becomes reality.

We have not seen Daniel Bryan since his brutal match against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Strap Match for the Universal Title at Royal Rumble where he came up short.

It should be noted that once the torturous act of The Fiend ended, Bryan was unable to walk down the ramp on his own. In such a condition, the leader of the YES nation is set to return on SmackDown to give a hint on what's next in his career,

"Bryan, whose body was covered in wounds after the contest, openly contemplated if his in-ring career was “worth it” following the defeat, but the leader of The “Yes!” Movement will be back on SmackDown this week. What will he have to say following such a tough defeat and open contemplation of what’s next? Find out this Friday night on FOX!"

Alongside Bryan, SmackDown will also see Bray Wyatt for the first time since Rumble, probably to hint at his next opponent for the Universal Title.

With WrestleMania fast approaching, WWE might consider Super ShowDown as a filler PPV and thereby chances are high that another title rematch between Bryan and Wyatt could be announced. As it stands, Wyatt is being advertised to host a new episode of Firefly Funhouse.

Elsewhere, good times are set to continue for The Miz and John Morrison ever since they started teaming up together following the return of the latter one. These two have now earned the right to face The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at Super ShowDown by winning a fatal-4-way contest, last week.

Loaded with confidence, they will get a chance to run their mouth as they bring back one of the most unique talk-shows in WWE's history named The Dirt Sheet. It will be interesting to see what the heel duo has to offer during this segment.

Last week, WWE Universe was delighted to see the return of Naomi on SmackDown after a long time. She came out to face the SmackDown Women’s Champion who was gloating over her big win against Lacey Evans at Royal Rumble 2020.

With this feud coming to an end, it's time for a new challenger to step up and reserve the contender's spot. Naomi looks to be a perfect fit for this position and is expected to start a new feud with Bayley for the women’s title.

I told you! @ShinsukeN got these hands and I got this title! Good luck trying to stop this train now! #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/4Ai4XsJwhr — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) February 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Braun Strowman was finally able to win the Intercontinental Championship ending the curse of not having any singles title run in his WWE career. This also ended the nightmare run that Shinsuke Nakamura had over the past few months.

The Monster Among Men is likely to be portrayed as a strong babyface superstar with a motive of bringing the glory back to the prestigious title. We wait to see if Nakamura will get a rematch for the IC title or WWE arranges a fresh contender for him when SmackDown airs a brand new episode on FOX.