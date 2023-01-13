WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview and schedule: January 13, 2022

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn had a rough patch at the end of 2022 as he was blamed for the loss that he and Roman Reigns suffered at the hands of John Cena and Kevin Owens on the December 30 edition of SmackDown.

However, Paul Heyman, The Wiseman of The Bloodline made a way for Sami to make up for his mistakes which was also approved by The Head of the Table.

As a result, Sami has been put in a must-win situation when he takes on Kevin Owens in one of the most important matches of his career. Speculations are high that there will be consequences if he fails to utilize this opportunity.

Prior to tonight's episode, Owens and Zayn last wrestled in a one-on-one match on the July 2, 2021, episode of SmackDown with a Last Man Standing Match stipulation attached to it. It ended a year-long rivalry between the two while the latest upcoming match could re-form their alliance.

Intercontinental Championship Match

There will be a monster waiting in the path of Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on Smackdown. For the first time since his return to WWE in September, Braun Strowman is coming for a championship and it's the mid-card title of the blue brand.

After weeks of tormenting Ricochet and Strowman, the latter will be unleashed against GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship on tonight's episode which marks their first singles encounter on WWE TV.

GUNTHER is currently in his first title reign on the WWE main roster which he won by defeating Ricochet in the fall of 2022. As for Strowman, he previously held the Intercontinental Championship once in early 2020, before losing it to Sami Zayn at that year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

New opponents for Drew McIntyre-Sheamus?

An instant classic was produced in last week's WWE Smackdown main event capacity where the red-hot rivalry between Sheamus & Drew McIntyre and Jimmy & Jey Uso of The Bloodline culminated in an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match.

McIntyre was thrown over the commentary table as the action spilled outside while The Usos used the numbers' game and cheated their way in order to pin Sheamus and secure the win. The night was yet to be over for the challengers though.

After The Usos were gone, McIntyre and Sheamus were attacked by The Viking Raiders. Erik and Ivar sent them shoulder-first into the ring posts before planting both of them with Ragnaroks, a modified double powerbomb version.

That being said, it's evident that the two UK natives will come for retribution on Smackdown as the audience can expect to be treated with a physical and intense rivalry set for the coming weeks.