WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: January 14, 2022

With injuries plaguing the roster, the Universal Championship storyline remains the feature attraction on Friday nights.

Nothing much has been confirmed for tonight’s episode but we believe more announcements around Royal Rumble 2022 will be made during the show that takes place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

After missing WWE Day 1 due to COVID-19, Roman Reigns returned on Smackdown on FOX, last week to have a Championship Confrontation with the newly-crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his rehired Advocate Paul Heyman.

The Beast Incarnate was willing to have a Champion vs. Champion Match right then and there but Reigns made it clear that things happen under his control on the blue brand. He also upstaged Lesnar with a Superman Punch before he left the ring.

An angle then played out throughout the show where WWE Official Adam Pearce had to pick the next challenger for the WWE Universal Champion.

The show ended with a knock on the door of Reigns’ locker room suite, which turned out to be Seth Rollins. The former Shield member then entered the suite and had a brief staredown with Reigns indicating that he’s the Royal Rumble opponent for him.

Over on Raw, it was confirmed that Rollins vs. Reigns for the Universal Title will indeed be the lineup for Royal Rumble 2022. That being said, a co-branded matchup is scheduled in the upcoming premium live event match as there’s no top challenger available for the champion on Smackdown.

In more news, Seth Rollins has been confirmed for tonight’s episode as he intends to kick-start the so-called Brother vs. Brother match storyline with The Tribal Chief.

The Monday Night Messiah claims to be in a favorable position as he had several victories over his former Shield brethren including two world championship wins.

SmackDown's Women's Champion Charlotte dropped a bombshell by declaring that she would join the Women’s Royal Rumble in an effort to pick her own challenger for WrestleMania after she wins the match.

Naomi emerged, got engaged in a verbal war with Flair, and then delivered a slap to set up a Championship Contender’s match, right there. WWE Official Sonya Deville arrived at ringside and provided distractions to ensure that Flair walks out with the W.

That prevented Naomi from becoming the next challenger for The Queen while the ongoing feud between Naomi and Deville continued with the happenings from last week. Perhaps, these two might enter The Rumble to carry the storyline forward.

Speaking of the Women’s Rumble match, 19 participants including Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Hall of Famers Bella Twins, Lita, and more have been confirmed, last week. A couple of more names for the annual over-the-top-rope melee could be let known when Smackdown airs, live on FOX.