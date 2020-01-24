WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview and schedule: January 24, 2020

To increase the stakes, many announcements have been made for the Blue brand show on the official website. A huge main-event match is now confirmed featuring none other than Roman Reigns, who will team up with brethren Usos to compete against three top heels.

Another huge segment will go down with implication to the Universal title match set for Royal Rumble. The champion and the challenger will be face to face inside the ring for a contract signing session.

Also, the rivalry for the women's championship will continue between two names who can't stand each other. Plus, the Rumble competitors will also try to build some momentum when this week's SmackDown takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Sony TEN 1 will telecast Friday Night SmackDown in India on Saturday (January 25) at 6.30 AM IST with the repeat airing later in the day at 1 PM, 5 PM and 9 PM.

Daniel Bryan has been on a mission to keep the Fiend’s inhuman antics under check. It was last week that he brought out former tag team partner Kane to call out The Fiend. Bryan hit a Running Knee on Fiend, who soon managed to escape through a hole in the ring. This week, the alter ego of The Fiend will be coming out to face the challenger.

WWE.com has announced that Daniel Bryan and Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will be sharing the ring for a contract signing to make their Royal Rumble Strap Match official on Friday's SmackDown,

"Daniel Bryan is ready to tie his WWE destiny to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt – both literally and figuratively. Bryan and Wyatt will meet on Friday Night SmackDown to sign the contract for the Universal Championship Strap Match at Royal Rumble. Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown to see Bryan and Wyatt come face to face at 8/7 C on FOX."

Could Bryan unload on Wyatt fulfilling his wish of months, during this segment? Or will The Fiend continue playing mind games to gain upper-hand? Find Out tonight on SmackDown.

Elsewhere, the bitter rivalry between Roman Reigns and King Baron is set produce a Falls Count Anywhere Match at Royal Rumble. But before that, both of them will get a chance to build some momentum via a huge main event match on SmackDown as WWE has announced a big six-man tag team match for Friday's FOX headliner.

Roman Reigns is set to team up with The Usos to take on the team of King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Last week's SmackDown ended with The Big Dog spearing Roode through a table after The Usos dive put Ziggler through the announce table.

Could the heel team turn the tables, this week? That's what Corbin hope to happen as Roman Reigns has already chosen the stipulation for their Royal Rumble match.

Lacey Evans has rode on the momentum as she has a championship match booked for Royal Rumble. Plus, she has earned that by pinning Bayley in a non-title match which has her confidence on high.

However, Lacey has to be careful with Sasha Banks as she injured The Boss lady last week to make her incompetent for the night. Will Sasha be coming with vengeance to ruin her presence on the show? This particular SmackDown looks to be pivotal for WWE's The Lady before her weekend's title match.

Meanwhile. the brewing romance between Otis and Mandy Rose is also expected to continue on SmackDown and is destined to separate the Fire n Desire squad.

Also, we should see more names added to the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Plus, the men's division competitors will look to deliver a statement before the 30 superstars get into chaos to earn the main-event spot at WrestleMania.