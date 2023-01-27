WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: January 27, 2023

Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross

Willing to put issues with his son behind him, Rey Mysterio wanted to have a fresh start on Smackdown. Little did he imagine receiving a new adversary in the form of Karrion Kross who has taken the blue brand by storm since his return in 2022 summer.

The master of mind games has now turned his attention to The Master of the 619. Kross' ally Scarlett even threw tarot cards to showcase their sinister sides with Mysterio.

A couple of weeks ago, Mysterio was passed out with the Kross Jacket submission. Now, on Smackdown, the legendary superstar will have the opportunity to upend the prophecy in a one-on-one encounter with Kross in a first-time-ever lineup.

Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

To stack things up on the eve of Royal Rumble, WWE has announced a match between Kevin Owens and The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa in the co-main-event capacity for tonight.

During a contract signing segment from last week, Kevin Owens surprised Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline with an all-out onslaught attack all on his own.

Before taking out Sikoa and The Usos with Superkicks, Owens put The Tribal Chief out with a powerbomb through the announce table. Then on Raw, The Prizefighter vowed to bring the undisputed title from the hostage of more than two years from the grasp of Roman Reigns.

In such circumstances, Owens gets another opportunity to keep the momentums by his side when he competes against Solo Sikoa. However, Sikoa is still undefeated on the main roster and he could turn the tables on the Canadian WWE Superstar.

Tag Title Contender’s tournament continues

From last week onwards, a tournament is underway to crown new number-one contenders for WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships held by The Usos.

In the first-round matches from one side of the bracket, The Banger Bros. (Drew McIntyre & Sheamus) defeated The Viking Raiders, and Hit Row (Ashante "Thee" Adonis & Top Dolla) defeated Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) to advance.

On the other side, Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) defeated The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch), and Legado Del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro) defeated Maximum Male Models (Mån.sôör & Ma.çé).

Now, the semifinal matchups are all set for tonight's Smackdown with the lineups being The Banger Bros. vs. Hit Row and Imperium vs. Legado del Fantasma.