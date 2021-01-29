WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: January 29, 2021

Also, more Rumble announcements are likely to be made when tonight's show emanates from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Special Counsel Paul Heyman forced the WWE Universe to think that they're going to get an unprecedented title match at Royal Rumble.

Adam Pearce was supposed to be the opponent for the champion but the “Card subject to change” phrase appeared to be fatal. Being a WWE Official, Pearce pulled a swerve and brought back Kevin Owens for one more shot to the title.

An irate Reigns wanted to deliver a beatdown to Pearce, consequence-wise but Kevin Owens made the save. The Prizefighter delivered multiple Stunners on Reigns before smashing him through the announce table with a Pop-up Powerbomb.

Just a couple of days away from their Last Man Standing Match at The Rumble, WWE is promoting these two to feature in a 'One Last Stand' segment. With so much bad blood between these two, things could get out of hands, on SmackDown.

Last week, the Intercontinental Champion Big E was scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews in a rematch. The challenger was out to reverse his fortunes after taking advice from Roman Reigns. But then all of a sudden #JusticeForSami campaign took over.

Sami Zayn crashed in with two Helluva Kicks on both E and Apollo to make the match disqualified. The former IC Champion wasn’t happy about Crews securing the title opportunity via a roll-up win, the previous week. As he seems hell-bent on getting another title match, chances are high that WWE adds a Triple Threat featuring E, Sami, and Apollo for Rumble.

Speaking of title match confirmations, one more should be announced for Royal Rumble over the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The Champion Sasha Banks was ready to hand another match to the current rival Carmella on one condition, an intergender match against Mella's sommelier Reginald.

That bout went down where The Legit Boss tapped out the incredibly athletic rookie with her Bank Statement submission. So it’s just a matter of time that Carmella gets another one-on-one rematch against Banks for the Women’s Title.

Fragmented rivalries on SmackDown like Bianca Belair vs Bayley, The Street Profits vs Roode-Ziggler, Corbin vs Mysterio should also continue as each of these superstars will try to make one last statement before they enter the Royal Rumble match, this Sunday.

Meanwhile, more participants for the over-the-top-rope melee should also be let known when FOX airs SmackDown from WWE ThunderDome.