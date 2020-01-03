WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview and schedule: January 3, 2020

The Universal Championship match on the PPV card has already been set via last week's contender's match. Thus the existing feud over the prime title will continue in the main event scene.

On the show, the poster boy of the WWE, who is trying to come back to the title picture looks forward to a rematch against current rival, King Corbin.

Plus, a new Intercontinental Championship match looks to be shaping up while the Women’s Title Match Storyline should also get clearer as SmackDown's debut episode of 2020 takes place at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

A triple threat matchup to determine the number one contender for the Universal Championship was the main event of last week's SmackDown.

Daniel Bryan won the contest to earn the right to face The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a rematch from Survivor Series 2019 at Royal Rumble 2020. WWE officials have hence plotted to stretch the marquee feud on SmackDown to kick off the new decade.

The Fiend was able to get into the heads of his previous opponents to feed himself off and become more powerful. But the tradition changed with the return of 'American Dragon' Daniel Bryan at TLC.

The old-gimmicked version turned out to be the one which has been able to keep The Fiend away. Will he continue to maintain distance with the challenger or try to deliver a message? We'll find out on the brand new episode of SmackDown on FOX.

Roman Reigns has been away from the championship scene for a long time now and it could have changed following the TLC pay-per-view. But, Corbin’s gang of goons took him down and picked up the win to keep him away from the title picture. However, Roman Reigns made a valiant comeback on last week’s episode to cost Corbin his title match opportunity.

He also defeated Dolph Ziggler in a New Year’s Eve match on FOX in a bid to bring back the momentum on his side. So, on tonight's SmackDown, we may see the Big Dog's much anticipated rematch against Corbin.

Braun Strowman returned to WWE SmackDown and directly went after the Intercontinental Championship as he wanted a title shot which was never accepted by the champion, Shinsuke Nakamura.

But last week, the Monster among Men earned a pinfall win against Nakamura which should be his ticket to a mid-card title shot. We expect the fresh matchup between these two to happen in the upcoming weeks or at the Royal Rumble PPV.

The originally planned Bayley vs. Lacey Evans rivalry in which we were supposed to get a title matchup between these two was slightly diverted. Sasha Banks decided to mess around with Evans’ daughter, Summer, two weeks ago and that let the bad blood running high between those two.

Evans failed to seek redemption as Sasha picked up a big tag team win, last week. What could be the scene between the duo, this week? We may learn more about this when SmackDown airs live from Home of the Blues.