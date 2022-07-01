WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: July 1, 2022

All the confirmed participants for this year’s Money in the Bank ladder matches will be appearing on the show to have a final face-off. Stipulations for the tag team title match set for MITB should also be revealed while Happy Corbin would answer a Summerslam challenge issued toward him.

Additionally, the final name for the Men’s MITB match lineup and the first client for Maximum Male Models will also be disclosed on the July 1 episode of Friday Night Smackdown, airing from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

No specific headliner for tonight’s Smackdown has been declared by the WWE except for the advertisement that all the 2022 Men’s and Women’s MITB Ladder Match participants will come face-to-face, possibly together at the same time.

During this past edition of Raw, Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler, Doudrop, Tamina, Xia Li, and Nikki A.S.H. in the last chance qualifier elimination match to become the final qualifier for the upcoming ladder match.

Money in the Bank 2022: Winners revealed from top matches of WWE PLE

Thus, she will compete in her third career MITB ladder match by joining the already existing fray featuring Lacey Evans, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Raquel Gonzalez, and Shotzi. As for the Men’s division match lineup, it stands Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. TBA.

As you can see, one final superstar will join these six top superstars to complete the full lineup and the announcement is likely happening on Smackdown. Possibly, a qualifying match will go down on the show but WWE hasn’t confirmed the same.

Speaking of an announcement, the stipulation for an upcoming title match set for the upcoming PLE night will also be revealed on Smackdown.

Back on Raw, Montez Ford defeated Jey Uso and earned the right for his team, The Street Profits to choose the stipulation for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match at Money In The Bank.

WWE Money in the Bank 2022: Match card, Date, Start Time in India, TV Channel and Live Streaming Info

With several Raw Superstars attending Smackdown, the speculation is that The Profits will also be present on the show with the resident members of the blue brand and the reigning tag champs, The Usos to reveal what matchup they’d like to pick for their title shot.

After entertaining the WWE Universe at Wrestlemania 38 Night Two, Smackdown commentator Pat McAfee will return to in-ring action at Summerslam 2022.

Last week, he issued a challenge to Happy Corbin after the two took verbal shots at each other in recent times. The top heel superstar has remained silent since then but he will be on Smackdown to answer Pat’s challenge.

Max Dupri was to unveil the first client of his Maximum Male Models stable, three weeks ago. But apparently, non-cooperating WWE Official Adam Pearce is a big reason why the former NXT Superstar is hesitating to make the big disclosure.

For the fourth week in a row, Dupri has now demanded a spotlight to be in the ring to take an emerging superstar under his wings. Will he finally get the perfect opportunity to do so? We’ll find out on the final Smackdown before 2022 Money in the Bank.