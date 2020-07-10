WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: July 10, 2020

On Monday, Raw announced their share of matches and now it's Friday Night Smackdown's turn to follow up with some announcements of their own as we expect a few more matches to be made official for the most extreme night of the year.

Jeff Hardy is the predicted headliner of this week’s Smackdown one more time as he prepares to appear on the ever-controversial Miz TV talk-show. Plus, the tag team championships will be on the line on the show when the champions face two underrated veterans of the roster.

Also, the current runners of the WWE Women’s will compete in another match, renewing a rivalry when SmackDown takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Jeff hardy tried to overcome his demons last week when he declined an invite for a beer party thrown by the current rival, Sheamus. The Charismatic Enigma refused to succumb to the temptations and instead hit the bartender with a Swanton Bomb to show us how determined he is to move on from being a 'junkie’.

But WWE seem to have put Hardy’s patience to another test as they have scheduled for him to appear on The Miz TV to answer some hard-hitting questions. That eventually should set up his next matchup against Sheamus at Extreme Rules.

Shinsuke Nakamura scored a pinfall win over Kofi Kingston last week after Big E and Cesaro were ejected from ringside. Two weeks ago, Cesaro got the win against one half of the tag champs to earn himself and Shinsuke Nakamura a title opportunity, this week.

Thus, the Power of Positivity of The New Day will go head-to-head against the never-appreciated skills of Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro. It’ll be interesting to see whether the cunning heel duo can dethrone the highly decorated tag champs from their current reign.

The Golden Role Models of Smackdown roster, Sasha Banks and Bayley have proven to be the workhorses in the company for the past few months. Both hold championships to showcase their dominance but the tandem of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross aren’t ready to face the fact, yet.

As tensions continue to rise between them, the two teams will now collide on Smackdown in a non-title clash. Last week, Bliss-Cross derailed a tribute from Banks-Bayley. If they can do it again, then Cross will gain an upper-hand before heading into her title match against Bayley at Extreme Rules.

The journey has been long and twisted enough for Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt as they head back to the Swamp, one week from this Sunday. Before their upcoming non-title affair, Wyatt tried to reawaken Strowman’s past as the Monster Among Men got hold of his first world title at WrestleMania 36 that produced a match at Money in the Bank.

Smackdown will now bring the most recent in-ring chapter between the two with a special presentation of the Universal Championship Match from WWE MITB 2020, back in May.

AJ Styles had a shaky start with his Intercontinental Championship reign as he suffered a loss at the hands of the debutant, Matt Riddle a few weeks ago. But he got his momentum back with a dominant title defense against Drew Gulak last week on Smackdown.

However, the next test for him comes against the one he digested his previous loss. Riddle should get a title shot at the prestigious mid-card title via his non-title win against The Phenomenal One and it should go down at Extreme Rules. More on this will unfold tonight when FOX airs the latest episode of WWE's blue brand.