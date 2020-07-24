English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: July 24, 2020

By Raja
Sheamus-Hardy Bar Fight set for Smackdown (image courtesy WWE.com)
Sheamus-Hardy Bar Fight set for Smackdown (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, July 24: With the conclusion of The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, WWE Friday Night SmackDown will follow Monday Night Raw an will kick off build up for SummerSlam 2020.

While we expect the initial buildups for the biggest party of the summer to begin tonight on SmackDown, there are plenty of fallouts from last Sunday's Extreme Rules PPV.

Tonight, we await updates on what's next in the championship scenarios in both the men and women's division, while the Miz TV returns with Naomi as guest. Plus, a packed main event is set for the show where Sheamus and Jeff Hardy meet in a unique Bar Fight to make SmackDown a must-see show when it airs from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Extreme Rules concluded with a terrifying message to the SmackDown roster as The Fiend finally resurfaced after a hiatus of more than three months. He dragged Braun Strowman into the Swamp after which we didn't hear or see him, at all.

With a SummerSlam title fight against The Fiend destined for Strowman, was he able to come out of the water? Or has Wyatt done something unthinkable with him? We expect to get an answer to this question tonight on SmackDown.

In the female roster, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will address the 'championship landscape' of the WWE.

This will come just a few days before Banks squares off against RAW Women's Champion Asuka on this coming Monday night in a match where the fate of the title can be decided via pinfall, submission, count-out, or by outside interference.

Here is more from WWE.com on this situation,

"The Golden Role Models have amassed all the titles, but the controversy hasn't escaped them. Bayley & Sasha Banks continue to stake The Boss' claim to the Raw Women's Championship, but the contentious conclusion to her match against Asuka at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules has created confusion around the title.

"The Women's Tag Team Champions plan to address the blue brand and clear the air on the championship landscape. Bayley & Banks promise to even redefine greatness in the process, as the pair will hold all the gold when they walk into SmackDown."

Meanwhile, Naomi, a former SmackDown Women’s Champion has been all over the internet, courtesy of the WWE Universe who felt that she deserves better opportunities in the WWE. And tonight, she gets the chance to speak her mind when she is a guest on MizTV with hosts John Morrison and The Miz.

Naomi will discuss last week's loss to Lacey Evans and the way the fans have backed her on social media. So, it's certain that Jimmy Uso's better-half will be geared up for a future title opportunity at SummerSlam.

Sheamus and Jeff Hardy have been locked in a rivalry ever since WrestleMania 36 passed by. It has been a controversial storyline as Sheamus continued to dig down deep into the forgettable past of Hardy where he had to deal with alcohol problems. The feud is now set to come to a fitting end as they lock horns in a Bar Fight.

WWE would likely present a Bar-like environment for this match that we haven't seen before. In the end, the Charismatic Enigma should stand tall to settle his score with The Celtic Warrior, once and for all.

Also expect appearances from AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Matt Riddle among many others when SmackDown airs tonight via FOX and Sony TEN 2 in India at 5.30 AM IST on Saturday (July 25).

More WWE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kohli reveals how Tendulkar helped him
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, July 24, 2020, 12:14 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 24, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue