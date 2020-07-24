WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: July 24, 2020

While we expect the initial buildups for the biggest party of the summer to begin tonight on SmackDown, there are plenty of fallouts from last Sunday's Extreme Rules PPV.

Tonight, we await updates on what's next in the championship scenarios in both the men and women's division, while the Miz TV returns with Naomi as guest. Plus, a packed main event is set for the show where Sheamus and Jeff Hardy meet in a unique Bar Fight to make SmackDown a must-see show when it airs from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Extreme Rules concluded with a terrifying message to the SmackDown roster as The Fiend finally resurfaced after a hiatus of more than three months. He dragged Braun Strowman into the Swamp after which we didn't hear or see him, at all.

With a SummerSlam title fight against The Fiend destined for Strowman, was he able to come out of the water? Or has Wyatt done something unthinkable with him? We expect to get an answer to this question tonight on SmackDown.

In the female roster, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will address the 'championship landscape' of the WWE.

This will come just a few days before Banks squares off against RAW Women's Champion Asuka on this coming Monday night in a match where the fate of the title can be decided via pinfall, submission, count-out, or by outside interference.

Here is more from WWE.com on this situation,

"The Golden Role Models have amassed all the titles, but the controversy hasn't escaped them. Bayley & Sasha Banks continue to stake The Boss' claim to the Raw Women's Championship, but the contentious conclusion to her match against Asuka at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules has created confusion around the title.

"The Women's Tag Team Champions plan to address the blue brand and clear the air on the championship landscape. Bayley & Banks promise to even redefine greatness in the process, as the pair will hold all the gold when they walk into SmackDown."

Meanwhile, Naomi, a former SmackDown Women’s Champion has been all over the internet, courtesy of the WWE Universe who felt that she deserves better opportunities in the WWE. And tonight, she gets the chance to speak her mind when she is a guest on MizTV with hosts John Morrison and The Miz.

Naomi will discuss last week's loss to Lacey Evans and the way the fans have backed her on social media. So, it's certain that Jimmy Uso's better-half will be geared up for a future title opportunity at SummerSlam.

Sheamus and Jeff Hardy have been locked in a rivalry ever since WrestleMania 36 passed by. It has been a controversial storyline as Sheamus continued to dig down deep into the forgettable past of Hardy where he had to deal with alcohol problems. The feud is now set to come to a fitting end as they lock horns in a Bar Fight.

WWE would likely present a Bar-like environment for this match that we haven't seen before. In the end, the Charismatic Enigma should stand tall to settle his score with The Celtic Warrior, once and for all.

Also expect appearances from AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Matt Riddle among many others when SmackDown airs tonight via FOX and Sony TEN 2 in India at 5.30 AM IST on Saturday (July 25).