WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: July 30, 2021

Without any official segment advertised for this week’s edition, we assume that the Universal Champion will be the headliner of the show as he expects to go up against another fresh challenge.

SmackDown Women’s Champion is also expected to receive a new challenger for her next title defense in August when tonight’s show emanates from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Roman Reigns kept John Cena waiting for an answer to his SummerSlam challenge last week. Then during the main event segment, the Tribal Chief unleashed a spree of verbal assaults on the Cenation Leader before turning down the mega match which is reportedly set for the August 21 PPV event.

This prompted Finn Balor to make an unprecedented move as he emerged and issued his own challenge to the Universal Champion. Roman was initially hesitant, leading the crowd to chant "Roman's scared" but after consultation with Paul Heyman, he eventually accepted the challenge.

WWE is now plugging in this new challenge for the Universal Champion for this week’s SmackDown while it's never been clarified if Balor will receive a title match against Reigns, tonight.

Balor originally returned on the July 16 episode by attacking Sami Zayn in a short segment. He was then back in action by defeating Zayn in singles action, last week with authority.

For the second week in a row, Carmella, the self-proclaimed "Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE" received a title shot from the SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

But then she would go on to become the victim of the devastating maneuver known as The K.O.D. Moreover, it happened in front of a massive crowd at Rolling Loud Music Festival, ending the ongoing feud between Mella and Belair.

Now it's definitely time for the EST of WWE to receive a new challenger while going into the next title defense at SummerSlam. For weeks now, Sasha Banks is rumoured to make a comeback for the WrestleMania rematch against Belair and we expect that return to happen, tonight.

If that's not the plan then the newest member of the main roster, Toni Storm could also be a viable option for Belair. The Global Superstar made her in-ring debut by defeating Zelina Vega with a brand new finisher Storm One and also made her intentions clear that she would be coming after the Women’s title.

The Usos were back as a tag team at Money in the Bank Kick-off show, keeping their chemistry intact over Rey and Dominik Mysterio to become new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Then Jimmy Uso scored a singles victory over Dominik with a swift Superkick via assistance from Jey.

On both these occasions, The Usos cheated their way to victory, leaving the Mysterios in a fuming state. That being said, the rivalry is definitely not over as we can certainly expect a title rematch over the title.

A focused Edge appeared on SmackDown to getting retribution on Seth Rollins for costing him in his Universal Title Match against Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank. After an intense verbal exchange between the two, a physical exchange broke out. The Rated-R Superstar was able to one-up the SmackDown Savior with an Edge-ceution.

Rollins thereby retreated through the floor but he must be waiting for the perfect opportunity to make a statement of his own while heading into the expected encounter against Edge at SummerSlam. Will this dream bout be confirmed tonight? We expect to get the answer on the latest episode of SmackDown on FOX.