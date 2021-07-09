WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: July 9, 2021

The Universal Champion is expected to be back on the show to send a message to his current rival, while two MITB Ladder Match qualifiers are also scheduled to take place at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns did not show up to provide back-up to Jimmy Uso who decided to call out Edge in the main event segment last week.

The Rated-R Superstar rather set up a trap of his own to unleash a vicious assault on The Head of the Table's cousin and thereby sent a definite message as he can’t wait to get his one-on-one title match opportunity at Money in the Bank 2021.

As Smackdown faded to black, Uso was still crying in pain after being punished by a modified Crossface submission (a broken rod was used in this move) from Edge.

For the past couple of weeks, the Rated R Superstar has been pretty open about the fact that Roman Reigns is afraid of him and he's the guy that has the Universal Champion's number.

Now that WWE is promoting The Tribal Chief to appear on Smackdown, the expectation is that he will retaliate against the Hall of Famer before their title match showdown.

Moving on to MITB qualifiers, since losing his crown to Shinsuke Nakamura two weeks ago on Smackdown, Baron Corbin has suffered numerous setbacks, including losing hundreds of dollars as his car was repossessed.

He, however, gets one chance to get back some momentum when he battles King Nakamura in a rematch. The prize of the win is big as Corbin could head into the 2021 Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

This isn’t the only MITB qualifier set for this week as Seth Rollins collides in another rematch against Cesaro with the final spot for the ladder match from the blue brand up for grabs.

While Cesaro defeated Rollins at Wrestlemania 37 and at the Throwback Smackdown episode, he was upstaged by the multi-time world champion at Hell in a Cell 2021 PPV.

Later, Rollins wanted a shot at the Universal Championship which was denied. Instead, Edge was given the opportunity following his comeback.

WWE Official Sonya Deville has given a chance to the Smackdown Savior to enter the men’s MITB ladder match if he beats the Swiss Superman this week. Big E and Kevin Owens previously qualified from the blue brigade while the Raw slots is taken by Ricochet, Riddle, John Morrison and Drew McIntyre.

WWE may also finalize the line-up for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, this week. Sonya Deville placed a returning Zelina Vega in that 8-woman match, last week just like she did with Carmella, the previous week. Liv Morgan defeated both these entrants but Deville continued to ignore her for the opportunity.

Following last week’s win, Morgan was irate about Deville’s conspiracy theory against her as she mentioned the following: “I guess it’s not enough. I guess you want more. I don’t know what game you’re playing, Sonya. I don’t know what you’re doing here, but if I haven’t proven myself to you yet, watch me.”

The RAW side for the Ladder Match has already been filled by Asuka, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, and Nikki Cross. Counting Liv Morgan, only one vaccant spot is left to fill from the blue brand female roster.

Who could be this final name to enter the Women’s MITB Ladder Match? We expect to find out when Smackdown airs for the last time from WWE ThunderDome.