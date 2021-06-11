WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: June 11, 2021

While the Women’s Championship Match was confirmed earlier for the HIAC event from the Blue brand, this week the Universal Title match is likely to become official on the show which will see The Street Profits in a tag team match.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be shown live in India on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 from 5:30 AM IST, while Sony LIV will be the destination for live streaming.



Roman Reigns expected The Usos to grab away the SmackDown Tag Team Championships from The Mysterios. The Universal Champion had told The Usos that if they say they are going to do something, they had better deliver it as the whole family will be watching them.



Unfortunately, for the Usos, the referee didn’t see Jimmy’s shoulder was up during the pin attempt by Dominik in the title match. Eventually, it led to another rematch for the tag titles in the final segment of last week’s SmackDown where The Mysterios were well poised for a clean pinfall win over The Usos.





However, Roman Reigns, who had seen enough of failures from his cousins, went on to handle things on his own. He emerged out of nowhere and unleashed a brutal attack on Rey and Dominik, leading to a disqualification end to the title match.Reigns continued to punish Dominik via the Guillotine Chokehold, but Jimmy Uso tried to stop and informed The Head of the Table that it was enough before storming out of the ring.

The issues between the two cousins will definitely continue on SmackDown while reports also claim that the beatdown by Reigns may cause a title match against Rey Mysterio at Hell In A Cell.





We haven't seen Cesaro on SmackDown since Seth Rollins pounced on him with a vicious attack a couple of weeks ago. The Swiss Superman in fact needed to be taken to a local medical facility after that attack for treatment.As noted by WWE show-host Kayla Braxton, Cesaro is bound to make a comeback with a reciept which has Rollins' name written all over it. It may happen, this week as WWE plans for these two veterans to lock horns inside the Hell In A Cell structure.In the tag team scene, Otis believed that The Street Profits had disrespected his Alpha Academy mentor Chad Gable (since The Profits declined Gable’s offer to take them under his wing) as he went on to unleash a backstage assault on Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.This altercation has led to a match this week as the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions will be out for payback against the team of Otis and Gable in a tag team contest that promises to be a high-octane battle.Commander Azeez was banned from ringside during the Intercontinental Title Match between Kevin Owens and Apollo Crews. But Azeez launched a backstage attack on Owens before the match, which allowed Crews to drive his war-torn challenger off the top turnbuckle onto the ring apron for a clean pinfall win.Interestingly, Sami Zayn appeared after the match to drop Kevin Owens with a Helluva Kick and thereby indicating that he’s not done with The Prizefighter. With so much history between the two of them, could this be leading to a Hell In A Cell match to end their saga? We'll find out tonight on a brand new SmackDown on FOX episode.