WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview and schedule: June 19, 2020

A lot is expected happen tonight as the reigning champions will be keen to know his next opponents in order to kick-off initial build for the next PPV in-store, Extreme Rules.

Announced for the show, Bray Wyatt finally breaks his silence as he delivers a Firefly Funhouse episode after weeks of hiatus. Plus, AJ Styles ushers in a new era as the Intercontinental Champion with a celebration while Mandy Rose joins the controversial Miz TV.

Also, we will get to see the main roster debut of a former NXT Tag Team Champion when SmackDown airs from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

We haven't seen Bray Wyatt on WWE TV since he dropped the Universal title to Braun Strowman at Money In The Bank. The former leader of the Wyatt flock was hell-bent at one point to get back the title around his waist and WWE.com hints that he will let us know what's been going through his mind, after that devastating loss.

"Bray Wyatt will finally end his silence when the “Firefly Fun House” returns to SmackDown this Friday night. Wyatt has been mysteriously quiet since falling prey to Braun Strowman’s strength and mind games at WWE Money in the Bank.

"The former Wyatt family patriarch had hoped to return the Universal Champion to his Black Sheep beginnings, but Strowman channeled his past to defeat Wyatt. What chaos will Wyatt bring to the blue brand upon his return?"

While the above statements indicate that WWE might be bringing back Wyatt right into the championship picture, the plan might be something different. At this point, the plan is to restart the feud with Strowman when SummerSlam comes around. For the time being, Sheamus who defeated Jeff Hardy, clean at Backlash should get a title opportunity against the Monster Among Men.

In the Women’s division, Bayley hasn’t defended the SmackDown Women’s Title at Backlash and there is no update on her next challenger while she stays focused on retaining the women's tag titles with Sasha Banks on Raw.

But it seems one of the roster members from SmackDown should get a title shot at Extreme Rules. Dana Brooke is the one whom Bayley didn't defeat and she could be the one who takes the challenger's spot. If not, then veteran Alexa Bliss could be used against the self-proclaimed role-model.

AJ Styles is back on Friday Night SmackDown and has made a major impact by outlasting a couple of top superstars to win the Intercontinental Championship Tournament and the prestigious belt. Now in the honor of becoming the 'Greatest Champion Ever in the history of WWE', he will throw a celebration, as promised during a brief appearance at Backlash 2020.

Styles invited the entire SmackDown roster to witness his championship coronation, including the one he defeated to earn the Intercontinental Championship, Daniel Bryan. This might set up a rematch with Bryan in the future but as for tonight, this segment will be used to put over a debutant.

Former NXT Tag Team Champion “The Original Bro” Matt Riddle is set for his WWE main roster debut as he makes an appearance on SmackDown this week. Fightful informed that he is all set to get his intro to the big league during this coronation segment that could eventually plant seeds for a future feud with the Phenomenal One.

The animosity between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose has been escalating in recent weeks while the latter strengthens her love-bond with Mr. Money In The Bank Otis.

Now, 'The Peach' is all set to grace the Miz TV and share her side of the story while being put on the spot by controversial questions by the Hollywood A-lister. With Rose noting on their relation, could her former best friend, Deville be far behind from the scene? We’ll find out in the latest episode of SmackDown on FOX.