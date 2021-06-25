WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: June 25, 2021

As always, the reigning Universal Champion features in the headliner which appears to be a celebration following his monumental title defense against a legendary name. Also on the show, a mixed tag team match is set to take place at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

In the main event of last week’s SmackDown, Roman Reigns defeated Rey Mysterio in a Hell in a Cell match to retain his Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief made The Master of 619 tap-out to a modified Guillotine Chokehold submission.

After beating him down, Reigns made an emphatic statement to Rey by wishing him “Happy Father’s Day.” It should be noted that Rey’s son Dominik has already been taken out with a Powerbomb from the ring all the way to the outside floor, in a vicious move by Reigns, a couple of weeks ago.

In more good news for Reigns, Jimmy Uso came out after the title match against Mysterio to raise his hand, seemingly acknowledging him.

With both Jimmy and Jey by his side, the reign of terror by The Head of the WWE continues to strengthen. So it makes sense that Reigns and Paul Heyman have now decided to throw a celebration on tonight’s SmackDown.

Back at Hell In A Cell 2021, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defeated Bayley inside the steel structure for a successful title defense. It was a clean pin-fall win for the champion while Seth Rollins stole a victory against Cesaro in the third match of their current feud.

Apparently, these two programs may continue on SmackDown when a rare mixed tag team match takes place featuring all four of the above-mentioned Superstars.

Bianca Belair will team up with Cesaro to take on the team of Bayley and Seth Rollins. It’ll be interesting to see whether more rematches are in the pipeline their respective feuds at Money In The Bank 2021.

Speaking of the upcoming PPV, the process of filling the lineup for MITB Ladder matches has already started on Raw. John Morrison, Ricochet, and Riddle qualified for the men’s division match while Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Naomi, and Asuka entered the women’s counterpart. Although no confirmation is available, we believe at least a couple of MITB qualifiers will also be there on SmackDown.

After a big win over Kevin Owens at Hell In A Cell 2021, Sami Zayn is expected to receive a push. Owens is dealing with a storyline injury which WWE will reportedly be used to keep him off TV for some time. In his absence, Zayn may enter the Intercontinental Championship picture, tonight.

Otis and Chad Gable are on a roll on SmackDown exploding their obnoxious sides, as of late. Angelo Dawkins attempted to get payback on Otis for his brutal attack on Montez Ford a week ago. But a pre-match slap by Chad Gable caused the proceedings to a vicious two-on-one beatdown on Dawkins who may also be kept out of the scene for some time.

The current momentum is likely to drag Otis and his Alpha Academy instructor into the tag team title picture, starting from tonight’s episode from WWE ThunderDome.