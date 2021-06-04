WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: June 4, 2021

SmackDown Tag Team Titles and the Intercontinental Title will be on the line when Friday’s hottest show takes place tonight at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.



Jimmy Uso is out to prove to the Universal Champion Roman Reigns that he "ain't nobody's bi**h" since the day he returned to SmackDown. With his brother Jey by his side, he’s on a mission to re-open the Uso Penitentiary and become the new Tribal Chief of the WWE.

A golden opportunity awaits the Uso Twins this week as they get to face The Mysterios - Rey and Dominik Mysterio for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Last week, The Usos defeated The Street Profits - Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a show-stealer to earn this title shot that is being billed as this week’s main event match.





The tag champs successfully retained last week against The Dirty Dawgs - Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode but it was literally a Handicap Match as Rey couldn't compete due to a backstage attack.

The assumption was that either Roode or Ziggler was responsible behind that but WWE has hinted something else as they posted the following on their official website.



"It seems highly unlikely that Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, the Mysterios’ scheduled opponents that night, carried out the attack on The Ultimate Underdog during his pre-match prayer, since both Superstars were seen in the ring mere moments later."



While the table is all set for another high stake tag team title match, it seems another angle could unfold on SmackDown when it will be revealed who was Rey Mysterio's mystery attacker.



The situation has become even more interesting with Roman Reigns having a personal interest in this upcoming match as he wants Jey to stay away from the tag title picture and rather be his devotee only.



This keeps Jey hanging in the middle between his brother and cousin while Jimmy is speculated to be the next opponent for Reigns for the Universal Championship, per the storyline.





Just a split second after Kevin Owens hit the Stunner on Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews on the May 28 episode of SmackDown, Commander Azeez hit the devastating Nigerian Nail to KO, disqualifying the match.

The champion might have escaped a loss but he couldn't avoid another title defense as a result of Azeez's action as Kevin Owens was awarded a one-on-one title match against the Intercontinental title-holder Apollo Crews again on this week’s SmackDown.

The plus point for the challenger is that Commander Azeez will be banned from ringside literally presenting a golden opportunity to The Prizefighter to reclaim the mid-card title. We’ll find out whether KO can seize the moment during the weekly episode of SmackDown on FOX from WWE ThunderDome.