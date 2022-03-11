WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: March 11, 2022

Sasha Banks will also be seen in singles action en route to her tag team title shot. Plus, The New Day will be seeking redemption against their new rivals when WWE’s blue brand brings a new episode from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Roman Reigns has been giving us "not a prediction, but a spoiler" that he would smash, pin and make Brock Lesnar acknowledge him in the Biggest WrestleMania Match of All-Time on April 3rd.

Just to give us a preview of what’s in-store, The Head of the Table 'conquered the conqueror’ at this past weekend’s live event from Madison Square Garden.

The main event of WWE MSG special saw Lesnar successfully defend his WWE Title against Raw Superstar Austin Theory. Once the match concluded, Lesnar was attacked by Reigns.

He tried to fight The Bloodline on his own, at first but Paul Heyman provided a distraction, allowing Reigns to hit Brock in the back with a steel chair.

A brutal assault followed in the next few seconds where Lesnar was left lying after digesting a Rock Bottom finisher on the steel ring steps.

Six nights after that attack, The Beast Incarnate is confirmed to make his return on Smackdown to seek revenge against Reigns and his right-hand members. We’ll find out whether the numbers-game turns out to be too much for Lesnar.

Despite the presence of her WrestleMania opponent, SmackDown Women’s Charlotte Flair at the commentary desk, Ronda Rousey triumphed over a game Sonya Deville in her SmackDown in-ring debut. The WWE Official tapped out to the pendant arm-bar submission from The Rowdy One.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet invited Flair into the ring after the bell to quickly grab her leg and introduce her to the painful ankle lock. The champion was left screaming in pain from the move made famous by Ronda’s Wrestlemania 34 tag team partner, Kurt Angle.

One week removed from that incident, the UFC Hall of Famer will be present on Smackdown, per confirmation of a promo released by the WWE. It promises that the ongoing rivalry between Ronda and Flair will escalate, this week.

It was on the February 25 episode of SmackDown that Naomi and Sasha Banks joined forces and declared their intentions to become the next WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The Champions, Queen Zelina, and Carmella quickly accepted the challenge to make the title match, official.

Then Naomi upstaged Princess Mella one-on-one on Smackdown while Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan defeated the titleholders in a tag team bout to make the already announced title 'Mania match a Triple Threat.

Now, Sasha Banks will take on Queen Zelina in search of another big win to keep the momentums ongoing for her team’s favor as three top tandems from Raw and Smackdown prepare to clash over the tag titles at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Sheamus vs. Big E was supposed to take place on last week’s SmackDown, but Holland attacked E’s tag partner Kofi at ringside when Kofi stood on top of the ATV four-wheeler he recently gifted Big E.

Holland then used sledgehammers to completely destroy the ATV before heading to the locker room area. E and Kofi are obviously unhappy with this and they will possibly try to bring The Power of Positivity to teach a lesson to the UK-natives when Smackdown airs, live on FOX.