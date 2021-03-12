WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview and schedule: March 12, 2021

Also announced for tonight, two Wrestlemania opponents will join a talk-show session hosted by Kevin Owens to talk about the upcoming opportunities. Plus, the Intercontinental Champion is coming back when tonight’s episode airs from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

After numerous turn of events, Daniel Bryan secured another opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane by winning a hellacious Steel Cage Match against Jey Uso.

Now he aims to finally humble The Head of the Table and go on to the main event battle with WWE Hall of Famer Edge at WrestleMania 37. The leader of the YES Nation seems to be in a desperate position as this could be his final chance to go to the Show of Shows.

Bryan last competed against The Big Dog for the Universal Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber in a fatigued state that is after winning a Chamber match. With a fresh title shot waiting for him within two weeks, he’s more hyped than ever.

As announced by WWE.com, Reigns and Bryan will participate in a contract signing segment on Smackdown to make the potential WWE Fastlane headliner bout official. With bad blood between them, it would be hard for them to keep the peace when they meet to sign the dotted lines.

WWE has already confirmed that Bianca Belair will challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37. Interestingly though, they have teamed up to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WWE Fastlane. Now, Kevin Owens invites The Boss and The EST of WWE to have a chat session on their equation in an exciting installment of “The KO Show.”

Professing the dominance and power of his family heritage, Apollo Crews has been claiming to convert into the “real Apollo.” With Royal Guards that had been protectors of his family’s wealth for generations, surrounding him, he was relentless enough to claim that Big E tried to conquer him. Also, Crews demanded a title opportunity from the superstar who was out of action.

Three weeks after sustaining a brachial plexus injury at the hands of Apollo Crews, the Intercontinental Champion will finally be back on Smackdown. The Powerhouse of Positivity has always promised to be a fighting champion and he won’t back down from the challenge laid down from Crews. It’ll be interesting to see though if E tries to hurt back the newly turned royal superstar to make a statement after comeback.

Seth Rollins advised Cesaro that he doesn’t have those “killer instincts” to what it takes to be a successful superstar. In reply, the Swiss Superman caught Rollins’ former disciple Murphy in his pendant swing before making him tap-out with the Sharpshooter.

This happened with The Messiah sitting at the commentary table. As the match was over, Cesaro and Rollins stared each other down to indicate a potential Fastlane showdown. More on this story will be available when FOX airs the latest edition of Smackdown from ThunderDome.