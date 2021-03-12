WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview and schedule: March 12, 2021

Bengaluru, March 12: In what promises to be an action-packed episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns continue to be the headliner as they share the ring together for a contract signing session.
Also announced for tonight, two Wrestlemania opponents will join a talk-show session hosted by Kevin Owens to talk about the upcoming opportunities. Plus, the Intercontinental Champion is coming back when tonight’s episode airs from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.
After numerous turn of events, Daniel Bryan secured another opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane by winning a hellacious Steel Cage Match against Jey Uso.
Now he aims to finally humble The Head of the Table and go on to the main event battle with WWE Hall of Famer Edge at WrestleMania 37. The leader of the YES Nation seems to be in a desperate position as this could be his final chance to go to the Show of Shows.
THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown @WWEDanielBryan & @WWERomanReigns sign the contract for their #UniversalTitle encounter at #WWEFastlane!https://t.co/iTGxb7sqOD pic.twitter.com/AUKWxPQDvc— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2021
Bryan last competed against The Big Dog for the Universal Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber in a fatigued state that is after winning a Chamber match. With a fresh title shot waiting for him within two weeks, he’s more hyped than ever.
As announced by WWE.com, Reigns and Bryan will participate in a contract signing segment on Smackdown to make the potential WWE Fastlane headliner bout official. With bad blood between them, it would be hard for them to keep the peace when they meet to sign the dotted lines.
#SmackDown Women's Champion @SashaBanksWWE AND @BiancaBelairWWE on the #KOShow tomorrow night?! You WON'T want to miss this!@FightOwensFight https://t.co/KukSN9knQ6 pic.twitter.com/mcgpYR8DCy— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2021
WWE has already confirmed that Bianca Belair will challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37. Interestingly though, they have teamed up to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WWE Fastlane. Now, Kevin Owens invites The Boss and The EST of WWE to have a chat session on their equation in an exciting installment of “The KO Show.”
Intercontinental Champion @WWEBigE returns to #SmackDown tomorrow night!— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2021
How will The Powerhouse of Positivity respond to @WWEApollo?https://t.co/2JzhNRq476 pic.twitter.com/gFKedEvKLx
Professing the dominance and power of his family heritage, Apollo Crews has been claiming to convert into the “real Apollo.” With Royal Guards that had been protectors of his family’s wealth for generations, surrounding him, he was relentless enough to claim that Big E tried to conquer him. Also, Crews demanded a title opportunity from the superstar who was out of action.
Three weeks after sustaining a brachial plexus injury at the hands of Apollo Crews, the Intercontinental Champion will finally be back on Smackdown. The Powerhouse of Positivity has always promised to be a fighting champion and he won’t back down from the challenge laid down from Crews. It’ll be interesting to see though if E tries to hurt back the newly turned royal superstar to make a statement after comeback.
Seth Rollins advised Cesaro that he doesn’t have those “killer instincts” to what it takes to be a successful superstar. In reply, the Swiss Superman caught Rollins’ former disciple Murphy in his pendant swing before making him tap-out with the Sharpshooter.
This happened with The Messiah sitting at the commentary table. As the match was over, Cesaro and Rollins stared each other down to indicate a potential Fastlane showdown. More on this story will be available when FOX airs the latest edition of Smackdown from ThunderDome.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.