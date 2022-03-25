WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: March 25, 2022

While no segment is officially booked for tonight, both the WWE and Universal Champions are being locally advertised to make appearances.

Plus, the challenger for the Smackdown Women’s Title should be ready to get her revenge on the champion when Smackdown airs from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns opened an advertised 'COLLIDE’ segment also featuring WWE Champion Brock Lesnar by informing the WWE Universe that the latter one won’t be able to attend SmackDown.

Roman also insisted that it’s probably a good thing for The Beast or else he could have got smashed before WrestleMania 38. His gloating session was cut short as Paul Heyman provided a piece of breaking news and that’s the arrival of Lesnar.

The Bloodline was looking for a quick exit path which was blocked by The Beast Incarnate as he arrived with a forklift and crashed into the side of their SUV with the forks.

After the SUV was decimated, The Bloodline hopped into a nearby truck. Lesnar gave it a chase, tore off one of the doors, but Roman and Co. were able to speed away from the arena.

Lesnar then hit the ring with that torn door and mentioned how Roman had awoken "The Bipolar Beast" and he was coming for blood.

One week removed from that incident, this week’s Smackdown has both the names booked for the show as we expect yet another mega collision between them.

Speaking of a collision, the Smackdown Women’s Champion and her challenger are also expected to feature in one on tonight’s show.

The champion Charlotte Flair applied a unique submission on her Wrestlemania opponent Ronda Rousey on the hood of a car, a couple of weeks ago.

The only remorse was that she couldn't make her WrestleMania opponent tap out before WWE Officials pulled her away. So, she took a second attempt to do the unthinkable, last week.

As the two were engaged in a physical confrontation on the floor, Rousey attempted to apply the ankle lock but Flair countered the submission by grabbing a Kendo stick and whacking Rousey with it.

'The Opportunity’ then used a devastating submission hold with that Kendo Stick on the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble winner before planting her through the announce table with a huge powerbomb.

'The Queen' may have left 'The Queen City' by upstaging Rousey but going by the history, it’s not a smart move.

The UFC Hall of Famer is ready to seek payback and it can happen on this week’s Smackdown to escalate the bad blood between the two before they lock horns at Wrestlemania 38.

Speaking of the upcoming WWE Premium Live Event, Smackdown commentator Pat MacAfee is scheduled to face Austin Theory. He was instructed by none other than Vince McMahon to apologize to Theory for an attack, a couple of weeks ago.

But Pat rather vented out frustrations against Theory by talking trash. Plus, he was there on Raw to cost Theory his matchup against WWE United States Champion, Finn Balor.

We believe, there will be consequences for Pat since he disobeyed none other than The Chairman of the WWE.

Going by the rumours, it’s time for McMahon to step up and make his Wrestlemania match, official against Pat when Smackdown delivers the second last episode before the Showcase of Immortals.