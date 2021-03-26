WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: March 26, 2021

We expect some big announcements when the FastLane pay-per-view's fall-outs edition of Friday Night SmackDown airs from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Roman Reigns is still the Universal Champion following FastLane 2021 and his current challenger is hell-bent on getting back the title he never lost in three weeks. Reigns retained the title against Daniel Bryan in a chaotic showdown that saw Edge, the Special Outside Enforcer, handing chair shots to both of them.

It’s pretty clear that the Rated R Superstar wasn't willing to just stand there and be pummelled by everyone. Bryan had Reigns tap out with the YES Lock submission hold but Edge never saw it and delivered those chair shots that is the key reason why the current champion was still able to hold on to his title and thereby keep the WrestleMania title match intact.

But since Bryan never lost the match in a fair and square manner, he still deserves another title shot that automatically planted the seeds for a Triple Threat. If rumours are to be believed then Bryan vs Edge vs Reigns in a Triple Threat should be confirmed on SmackDown for WrestleMania 37, but WWE is currently promoting Edge vs Reigns solo program.

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair were unable to head to WrestleMania 37 with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles by their side, failing to recreate history once made by John Cena and Shawn Michaels, 14 years ago. They were in full control of the title match at FastLane 2021 working as a cohesive unit against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

But as the match progressed towards the end, the two turned on each other, costing them opportunities in two back-to-back pay-per-view events. In addition, Sasha Banks slapped the taste out of Beliar's mouth as she blamed her for the loss.

When SmackDown airs tonight, The Boss and The EST of WWE are clearly in a collision course after their partnership has officially been imploded ahead of the scheduled WrestleMania bout.

Speaking of this, two best buddies from the SmackDown locker room are also heading toward a big match at the Show of Shows. Sami Zayn is campaigning with the ongoing conspiracy theory against him for a long-time and he wanted childhood buddy Kevin Owens to join him.

As he was denied, the self-obsessed star didn't hesitate to drop Owens with a Helluva Kick, last week. With both men not involved in any storyline, for now, chances are high that WWE may just book them in a singles contest for Wrestlemania.

Since his return, Seth Rollins is running behind one goal only and that's forcing everyone to respect him as a leader. He was partially successful in doing so with a victory at FastLane against Shinsuke Nakamura after a hard-fought battle.

Now, the SmackDown Savior will turn his attention to Nakamura's former tag partner Cesaro. The two have been feuding for weeks and it’s fitting that the program gets culminated through a WrestleMania match.

Big E was able to topple the resistance thrown by Apollo Crews at WWE Fastlane, marking the third successful title defense against the same opponent. But his issues with Crews are yet to be over. After a confusing pinfall loss, the Nigerian Royalty of Crews refused to let go and as a result, another attack was unleashed on the champion.

Could this be a setup for the two of them to get involved in another title bout at the Biggest Event of the Year? We'll find out answers when SmackDown brings all the fallouts from the bygone PPV event.