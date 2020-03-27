WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: March 27, 2020

WWE has already finished recording for next week's shows along with WrestleMania. And now they present yet another episode of SmackDown which has a stacked card that should play a roled in adding more matches to the 'show of shows.'

A singles contest will be in-store tonight to know if Daniel Bryan gets a shot to the Intercontinental Championship, while another match to determine the number one contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles will also take place on the show.

Also on the show, two former Women's Champions are set to collide in a match which has WrestleMania implications around it. Plus, Bray Wyatt will air another edition of the Firefly FunHouse during SmackDown at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Daniel Bryan made a late entry to the Intercontinental Championship picture via a backstage confrontation with the heel gang featuring the champion Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Last week, Bryan made Zayn irate by picking up a win in a tag team match against Cesaro and Nakamura.

The irate champion then agreed to give Bryan a title shot on one condition where the latter's fate will be decided by Gulak. As confirmed by WWE.com, he has to pin Nakamura in a singles contest.

"Bryan is eyeing an Intercontinental Title opportunity against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania, but The Great Liberator is evading at every turn. Zayn backed Bryan into a corner by proposing that if The “Yes!” Man is so confident in his new partner of sorts, then Bryan should put his fate in Gulak’s hands.

"Hence, Gulak will take on Shinsuke Nakamura this Friday on the blue brand, and if Gulak is victorious, Bryan will challenge Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows."

The Usos and The New Day have revolutionized WWE's tag team division in the modern era. They have been in many battles over the past few years including an exceptional Hell in a Cell match.

Tonight, these two decorated tandems go head-to-head on SmackDown with a WrestleMania tag team title opportunity on the line. Both teams will have their sights set on stripping The Miz & John Morrison off the championships and only one of them can secure the title shot, in a bout that is bound to be worth watching.

The Goddess of the WWE was forced to call out The Empress of Tomorrow during last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown as she and Nikki Cross had grown tired of Asuka popping up with blindside attacks.

Alexa Bliss was granted her wish as one-half of the women's tag team champions has accepted her challenge to set up a singles contest. A win by Bliss on SmackDown will ensure she and Cross get a shot at the women's tag titles at WrestleMania 36.

Both John Cena and Bray Wyatt have made their intentions clear about their WrestleMania match being an extremely physical contest. Wyatt has continued his mind games against the Cenation Leader reminiscing his devastating loss, four years ago.

He is indicating a gimmick match at WrestleMania and that should be declared tonight. Wyatt will deliver a new episode of Firefly Funhouse on SmackDown where the stipulation should be confirmed.