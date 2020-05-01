WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: May 1, 2020

As for tonight, the PPV event hype would be the focal point as two MITB qualifiers will headliner the show. All the championship storylines are also expected to continue en route to Money in the Bank, which is just two weeks away.

On tonight's show Daniel Bryan will be involved in a match as he seeks retribution for his training partner. Meanwhile, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions will feature in a match for the first time since winning the belts when tonight's episode of SmackDown airs from WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The WrestleMania 36 angle between Otis and Dolph Ziggler is still in progress and now their rivalry will emanate to the final men's division qualifying match on SmackDown.

Ziggler's conspiracy theory with Sonya Deville to win over Mandy Rose, failed miserably, courtesy of a mystery hacker who produced some vignettes to ruin his day. So now Ziggler has received a second chance and would be desperate to pin Otis to cost him the spot at Money In The Bank.

Meanwhile, Otis' 'beautiful peach' will also be seen in action eyeing the same goal at Money In The Bank. The sixth and final spot for Women's Division MITB ladder match hangs in the balance as Mandy Rose battles Carmella.

The latter name had a failed attempt to capture the women's tag team championships with Dana Brooke, last week. Now Mella will be desperate to win a chance and book her slot at MITB to get rid of the grief.

The two members of The New Day - Kofi Kingston and Big E wanted to start their record eighth Tag Team Title reign in style after stealing the belts from The Miz & John Morrison.

But they didn't expect The Forgotten Sons will make their presence felt on SmackDown, for the very first time, at the cost of the champs by thorough a beatdown. Tonight New Day gets an opportunity to teach them a lesson in a non-title match. Here is WWE's statement about the match,

"As Kofi Kingston and Big E set out to celebrate their newly claimed titles, The Miz & John Morrison, Lucha House Party and The Forgotten Sons all emerged looking to send a message to the champions. When the dust settled, Steve Cutler, Jaxson Ryker & Wesley Blake were left standing. Now the warrior trio gets their wish in a non-title showdown with The New Day. Are The Forgotten Sons ready to step up as the greatest threat to The New Day’s dominance?" (courtesy WWE.com)

Daniel Bryan confirmed his spot at this year’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match via a hard-fought win over Cesaro, a couple of weeks ago. But he still has unfinished business with King Corbin who booked his spot for the same match by defeating Bryan’s training partner Drew Gulak with the help of a timely intervention of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.

Corbin then went on to deliver a post-match attack on Gulak with his scepter. A warrior like Bryan will now be laser-focused for redemption for Gulak when he takes on Corbin in a singles contest on SmackDown.

Both the participants of Universal Championship match, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt missed last week's SmackDown. We hope to see them back on board to add hype to their ongoing storyline.

As far as the women's title scene goes, Tamina, the challenger for the belt will look to maintain her strong momentum ahead of the title match against Bayley at Money In The Bank. Plus, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross would be in search of their next challenge as they are known as fighting women's tag team champions.