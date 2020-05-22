WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: May 22, 2020

The main event of this week's show on FOX will see a Champion vs Champion bout where the two respective Women's Champions from NXT and SmackDown will reignite their feud from the past.

The Intercontinental Championship tournament will move on continuing the search for a new champion for the vacant belt. Two matches will go down from the bracket with one of them being a WrestleMania 34 rematch and the other one producing the first match of a fresh feud.

Also, a mixed tag team match will be on the card to keep Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville's rivalry in progress when SmackDown comes live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Queen, Charlotte Flair will be gracing the blue brand for a second week in a row to prove, once again why she is the 'hardest working superstar in the industry.' Being a Flair, she's a genius when it comes to stirring down the pot that in turn set up a match on SmackDown against her former Four-Horsewomen buddy and the champion of the brand, Bayley.

Last week, Charlotte returned on SmackDown to make a roast out of Bayley but more importantly, she converted Bayley’s good friend Sasha Banks into an 'afterthought' showing plenty of reasons.

But before the NXT Women’s Champion was done, Bayley spoke up to contemplate Flair over a Champion vs. Champion Match against herself. But, the genetically superior athlete was definitely not backing down from the challenge as the match will go down on tonight's main event slot.

Another major return is imminent on tonight's SmackDown when AJ Styles, the man who helped this brand, built, appears to shake things up in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament bracket. As a result, his illustrious rivalry against Shinsuke Nakamura will be reincarnated.

While Styles previously had a clean sweep over the in-ring poet, this time around the story would be different as Nakamura will be fighting to defend the honor of his friend, Sami Zayn whose absence is the main reason behind the IC title being on the line. Winner of this match will face Elias in the second round.

Another first-round match from the Intercontinental Title Tournament bracket will be there on SmackDown to bring the first match of the feud between Sheamus and Jeff Hardy. The Charismatic Enigma has won the hearts of fans for years with his extreme style and iconic matches but he failed to impress The Celtic Warrior.

Now he looks forward to ruining the latest comeback of Hardy on SmackDown. Sheamus will be even more determined after being put down with a Swanton Bomb, a couple of weeks ago. Winner of this bout will be facing Daniel Bryan in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Sonya Deville is quite confident about painting a black future for WWE's Golden Goddess, Mandy Rose after picking up a win over her. Now with Dolph Ziggler by her side, the former Fire & Desire member has challenged Otis & Mandy to a Mixed Tag Team Match on SmackDown.

Mandy was unable to get revenge on her former best buddy on her own but could her love power with Otis work like the magic potion, she needs to boost up her career? Watch out SmackDown as the rivalry continues to unfold, tonight.