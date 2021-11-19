WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: November 19, 2021

The men’s lineup from Team Blue for the brand supremacy battle is yet to be finalized on a night where we expect fallouts from The Bloodline’s beatdown on King Xavier Woods.

Former Women’s Champion Sasha Banks is set to battle a singles newbie star in the potential main event of the night. Also, a former WWE Champion is set to make his return when Friday Night Smackdown takes place from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

In a chaotic main event showdown, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos assured that Universal Champion Roman Reigns won’t have to bow down to King Woods. Last week, just when it looked that the monarch of positivity may overcome his dominant opponent, the right-hand men of the Head of The Table emerged to unleash a beating on him.

It was indicated during the show-airing that the match ended with Woods winning by disqualification due to the attack, but the WWE website later reported that the match ended in a No Contest. It was also noted as a Championship Contender’s Match that ended in a DQ. Hence, a rematch between Reigns and Woods is possibly in the making.

Sasha Banks and Shotzi started feuding two weeks ago as the latter snapped on Banks after coming up short in a non-title match to SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. The former NXT star blamed Sasha for the loss and launched a heinous attack.

Then on SmackDown November 12 episode, Banks, Aliyah and Naomi defeated Shotzi, Natalya, and Shayna Baszler in a six-woman tag team action. Now, the two Superstars have found themselves as partners on the SmackDown Women’s Survivor Series Team but first, they have to settle their own differences in a singles encounter, tonight.

Speaking of the Survivor Series 2021 team, Sonya Deville pulled Aliyah from the women’s team of Smackdown after Aliyah picked up the win for her team in the above-mentioned six-woman contest. Deville later approached Aliyah, backstage and said she had just been advised that the latest addition from Team Blue was removed from the team.

In an update to the situation, WWE.com and WWE’s social media handles informed a few hours ago that former NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm has been added to the SmackDown Women’s Survivor Series Team.

Storm originally intended to receive a title match opportunity as she stepped up to Charlotte Flair, last week but her proposal was obviously denied.

Sami Zayn also lost his spot from Team SmackDown, last week. WWE Official Adam Pearce booked Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy with the loser being removed from the team. Zayn lost and suffered the consequence as one final spot remains to be filled from the men’s locker room.

Sheamus has been confirmed to make his TV return on Smackdown. This would be the first appearance for the four-time world champion since he was picked by team blue during the 2021 draft.

The Celtic Warrior underwent a second nose surgery at the end of September. He originally suffered that injury in May but it got re-aggravated a few times since then. He then returned to action on the WWE UK tour, two weeks ago. The veteran name has not wrestled on TV since the September 27 edition of RAW.

"I learned a trick or two from watching @WWESheamus, and that is really AWFUL news for the rest of #SmackDown." - @RidgeWWE pic.twitter.com/1U7uLY7JzV — WWE (@WWE) November 6, 2021

Sheamus could very well be considered for the final spot of Team Smackdown while he could also be involved in a storyline with another NXT import in Ridge Holland. The newcomer talked to Kayla Braxton about how he was looking forward to meeting his idol Sheamus now that they were on the same brand.

Was he indicating at a pairing or a fresh feud with Sheamus? We’ll find out answers when the go-home episode of Smackdown before Survivor Series airs tonight.