WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: November 20, 2020

Meanwhile a main-event has also been declared for the night as Seth Rollins will battle Murphy in a match filled with personal grudges when FOX airs Friday's hottest show from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Drew McIntyre gave a surprise visit to SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns when he was talking about his “island of relevancy." Jey Uso stepped up and had himself tripped to the Claymore Country despite Reigns standing by the ringside. A post-match face-off between McIntyre and Reigns took place to tease their Survivor Series match.

Over on Raw, Drew McIntyre then defeated Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship and confirm the colossal showdown. It seems he has taken Roman's 'Go get a title' phrase too seriously.

Now that the Scottish Psychopath has punched his ticket to the final Big-Four PPV of the year, he would like to send a final message to the Tribal Chief. So we can't rule out his appearance on the blue brand for one more confrontation with Reigns.

Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio agreed that the scheduled No Holds Barred Match on SmackDown would serve as the final chapter in their personal and barbaric feud.

Rollins almost had won the match until Murphy stepped in and backstabbed The Messiah that allowed the Master of 619 to pick up the victory. It was a grand moment for Rey as he paid homage to the late great Eddie Guerrero in the match and also called it a truce with his daughter Aalyah Mysterio’s lover Murphy.

Now, Seth Rollins is obviously fuming after the set of incidents that went down. Instead of focusing on his role for Team Blue, he has requested a match against Murphy which WWE.com confirmed,

"After Murphy betrayed Seth Rollins by helping Rey Mysterio triumph over The SmackDown Savior in a brutal No Holds Barred Match, Rollins has demanded a one-on-one match with his former disciple. Considering that the irate Rollins will be out of payback, does Murphy have what it takes to overcome The Architect?"

SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks appeared to make a statement to her fellow Superstars while scouting out new competition. But she could barely think of getting handed one.

For two weeks in a row, Carmella sneaked in for a blindside attack to the self-proclaimed Blue Print of the Women’s Division. One Superkick and a Face-buster later, The Boss was planted again that indicates the beginning of a new championship feud. We expect to hear from the champion, this week on how she plans to seek redemption on the 'Untouchable' one.

Team SmackDown is yet to find out their full team for Survivor Series, unlike Raw who's already finalized their team members. As for the blue brigade, the men's division team has Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins, and Big E in the bracket leaving one spot.

In the women's division, Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan have confirmed their spots leaving two vacancies. So, overall three qualifiers should be there on tonight's SmackDown that serves as the go-home edition for this Sunday's PPV event.