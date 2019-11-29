WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview and schedule: November 29, 2019

The current Universal Champion will be in the spotlight as he is confirmed to appear in a segment. So, there must be a clarification if the existing feud over the title will continue or not.

Also, one of the major rivalries of this time will continue until WWE TLC as King Corbin will be looking forward to seeking retribution against Roman Reigns.

Meanwhile, in the women’s title picture, the speculation is that the existing rivalry between the champion and challenger, Nikki Cross won’t be coming to an end anytime soon. So there should be another title match announcement for TLC without a delay when SmackDown airs from the Legacy Arena at the BJCC, Birmingham, Alabama.

We're just a few weeks away from the final @WWE PPV of the DECADE, #WWETLC. pic.twitter.com/1WJP67wBoC — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 27, 2019

The Fiend Bray Wyatt successfully retained his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series this past Sunday Night. He overcame the technical resistance put up by the veteran superstar with his unimaginable physical strength. Now he is being advertised to reveal a 'new face’ on a special edition of Firefly Funhouse, (courtesy WWE.com)

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt was pushed both physically and mentally in a Survivor Series showdown with Daniel Bryan. Perhaps Friday Night SmackDown may provide a glimpse into where the Universal Champion’s mind is now at.

"Wyatt will reveal a new face in “Firefly Fun House” this Friday. Will someone or something be joining the crew of Huskus the Pig Boy, Abby the Witch, Mercy the Buzzard and Rambling Rabbit? Will they have a new friend? Or does Wyatt have something much bigger and sinister in store?”

.@WWEBrayWyatt is set to reveal a new face in the #FireflyFunHouse on the coming #SmackDown!

Who or what could this new friend be? https://t.co/W82U4EBHA6 — WWE (@WWEIndia) November 27, 2019

There is no update available on what this 'new face’ could turn out to be. But apparently, we should get a hint of what could be the next obstacle if any for the champion. Daniel Bryan is being rumoured to continue his quest to pick up the blue-belt. So, he might decide to interfere in the match. This, in turn, would set up a rematch between them with a stipulation added to it.

If Bryan is moved from the title picture then someone like Braun Strowman could come back to the main-event scene. Bryan, on the other hand, will enter the mid-card title picture as he still has some hard feelings over comments made by Nakamura’s mouthpiece, Sami Zayn. So, perhaps WWE could arrange an IC title match between them at TLC.

Roman Reigns turned out to be the sole survivor for Team SmackDown at the bygone PPV’s traditional tag team elimination match in the men’s division. It looked like a beginning of a big push for the Wrestlemania season. But first, Reigns has to get rid of Corbin. The King of the Ring winner digested some of the pendant moves from Reigns before he got eliminated. So, he will come for retribution, for sure.

Right now, reports say that the creative team may book Reigns and Corbin in a Dog Collar Match at WWE TLC. But the FOX officials are reportedly unhappy with this angle. So there could be some changes to the stipulation of the match which should be disclosed tonight on SmackDown.

Bayley suffered a pinfall loss at the hands of Shayna Baszler at Survivor Series and that loss also let down the SmackDown brand. Now, she’ll have to bring back the mean heel persona to extend her championship reign. Nikki Cross still has a pinfall advantage over her in the recent past which hints that the next opponent for the champion is pretty much decided. So these two are most likely to be booked in a rematch in TLC, when tonight's SmackDown airs.