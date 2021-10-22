WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: October 22, 2021

The blue brand superstars will have to go through a grueling travel schedule in order to feature on the show and they will obviously be led by the Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Fallouts from the main event title match at Crown Jewel 2021 between Reigns and Lesnar should be the focal point of the night while Charlotte Flair will take charge as the face of the Women’s Division.

Plus, a plethora of drafted superstars will make their maiden appearances following the Draft 2021 on Smackdown that takes place at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Vanquishing the rumours of a hiatus, Brock Lesnar is apparently heading towards this week’s SmackDown by the look of the storyline. Last night at Crown Jewel 2021, Roman Reigns retained the WWE Universal Title by defeating Lesnar in a controversial finish.

Paul Heyman slid the title belt in between Reigns and Lesnar while they were down. The challenger picked up the belt until SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos hit the ring and superkick-ed him. This allowed Reigns to hit Lesnar with the belt for the pin to win.

When @BrockLesnar was leaving Saudi Arabia, Brock was quoted saying, “The moment I arrive at SmackDown, I will beat Roman Reigns senseless.”



👀 #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/Mu9YQlVDw7 — WWE (@WWE) October 21, 2021

This match finish was speculated to keep Lesnar out of the equation for sometimes but then WWE sent a post-Crown Jewel tweet where they clarified that The Beast Incarnate was heard saying that he’s heading to Smackdown from Saudi Arabia to beat up the Tribal Chief.

“The moment I arrive at SmackDown, I will beat Roman Reigns senseless,” Lesnar quoted per the tweet which is an indication that the ongoing feud for the Universal Title is getting stretched.

Smackdown is also likely to begin the builds for the annual Survivor Series PPV event. This is one night of the year where the red and blue brand will go head-to-head in traditional tag team and some champion vs. champion matches. Formats of those upcoming matches will be let known on tonight’s episode.

WWE now has a new king in Xavier Woods who won the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament by defeating Finn Balor via clean pin-fall. Woods was then crowned as King Xavier after the match who received his throne alongside the robe, scepter, and crown.

The New Day – Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have been drafted to Smackdown during the Draft 2021 as a team and they will begin a new journey on Friday nights with the King’s crown by their side.

For similar reasons, Drew McIntyre took to Twitter after WWE Crown Jewel to say goodbye to the RAW brand. The Scottish Warrior received one last shot to the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel after getting shifted to the blue brand. But Big E retained his title over McIntyre in a hard-fought battle.

Well #WWERaw it’s been a hell of a ride, a new chapter begins Friday on #SmackDown. Take care of that title for me @WWEBigE, you’re going to be some Champion, I’ll see you down the road #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/qOHF0vjpQn — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) October 21, 2021

“Well #WWERaw it’s been a hell of a ride, a new chapter begins Friday on #SmackDown. Take care of that title for me @WWEBigE, you’re going to be some Champion, I’ll see you down the road #WWECrownJewel,” McIntyre wrote, hoping for the new beginnings on Friday nights.

Also WWE Draft changes officially go into effect starting from tonight where the road to WWE Survivor Series 2021 also commences.