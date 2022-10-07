WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: October 7, 2022

Celebrity star Logan Paul will be the main attraction of the night as he confronts Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to hype things up for their upcoming title match.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa will be in action while Sheamus will get one more shot to become the new Intercontinental Champion on the October 7 episode of Friday Night Smackdown, airing from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

It's the season premiere of Smackdown and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have to be here to preside things over in his Island of Relevancy along with his Bloodline allies.

Apart from approving things on a possibly changed landscape, Roman will have to take care of his next opponent as journeying on the show will be none other than Logan Paul for a face-to-face showdown.

The last time these two competitors appeared under one roof was during the Crown Jewel Press Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. Paul was able to instigate The Head of the Table and the two almost came to blows, on that night.

It was also the same night that Roman vs. Logan for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was announced for the Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 5.

While Logan claims to bring his mainstream popularity from YouTube and MMA to elevate things in WWE, Roman certainly has doubts over his main-event capabilities. That being said, we expect nothing but fireworks when The Maverick appears before WWE's Tribal Chief.

Speaking of fireworks, plenty more should be there in a huge title match showdown where GUNTHER defends his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus.

It'll be a rematch from their well-received battle at the Clash at the Castle event, last month which was literally a war between two UK natives. The hard-hitting Europeans brought the best out of one another, leaving the WWE Universe in complete awe.

Almost a month later from the historic premium live event, The Ring General and The Celtic Warrior promise to bring carnage to the explosive Smackdown Season Premier as the latter also hopes to become the next Grand Slam Champion in the WWE.

It should be noted that The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch) and Imperium (GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci) is set to collide in a Six-Man Tag Team Donnybrook Match, tomorrow night at Extreme Rules premium live event and their involvement will play a huge X-factor in the IC Title Match.

Solo Sikoa attacked both Ricochet and Madcap Moss in a backstage segment on the September 23 edition of Smackdown. As a result of that attack, he had to team up with Sami Zayn to take on the tandem of Ricochet and Madcap Moss.

The Street Champion and The Honorary Uce triumphed over game Madcap and Ricochet with a cheapshot by a steel chair, outside the ring. The newest member of The Bloodline snapped after the match and unleashed a vicious post-match assault on Madcap.

As a result of these happenings, Ricochet will be out for payback when he goes one-on-one against Sikoa. Can The One and Only teach a lesson to the former NXT North American Champion? We'll find out on the 2022 Extreme Rules go-home episode of Smackdown.