WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: September 03, 2021

However, both champs will be inovled tonight as the new Women’s Champion will perhaps be booked in her first title defense this week while the Universal Champion has been booked to face yet another challenger

All this an more will happen SmackDown takes place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, airing live in India on Sony TEN 1 at 5:30 AM IST on Saturday (September 4).

Brock Lesnar may have sent him a stern warning at SummerSlam 2021 but that didn't stop Universal Champion Roman Reigns to celebrate his historic victory over John Cena alongside his cousins, The Usos.

The trio were then interrupted by Finn Balor who was gutsy enough to throw a championship challenge to Reigns. Balor was so desperate to get a title shot that he proceeded to attack The Head of the Table and in return suffered a 3-on-1 attack by The Bloodline.

Thankfully, The Street Profits - Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins emerged to even the odds. Reigns and Heyman left the ring while The Usos suffered a beatdown from the three babyfaces.

After what transpired on SmackDown, it's evident that a new feud over the tag team titles is up where The Street Profits will become the new challengers for the champions, The Usos.

Reigns' cousins had successfully defended their belts against The Mysterios at Money in the Bank as well as SummerSlam and they are in search of new opponents, anyway.

Plus, after the brawl from last week, WWE Official Adam Pearce confirmed that Roman Reigns will have to defend his Universal Championship against Finn Balor in the main event of SmackDown. This match was supposed to go down at SummerSlam until John Cena snatched the title match contract and put his sign instead of Balor.

The Universal Title picture is eventful these days as Hall of Famer Edge is coming after the belt following his big win at SummerSlam 2021 over Seth Rollins.

The SmackDown Savior, himself is focused on getting back to the title picture as he's trying to become someone similar to Edge to get a championship opportunity. This is perhaps a setup for a rematch between the two at Extreme Rules with the winner receiving a confirmed title match in due course.

Speaking of the championship picture, THE MAN has come around SmackDown right on the top with the gold around her shoulder. After defeating Bianca Belair at SummerSlam in just 26 seconds, Becky Lynch came face-to-face with several challenges but being a heel, she opted to dodge a sudden competition to the dismay of the fans.

In the meantime, Belair, Zelina Vega, Carmella, and Liv Morgan took part in an argument on becoming the first challenger for Lynch’s title, leading to a Fatal-4-Way Elimination Match. Belair captured the win and thereby secured a rematch against Lynch as she is laser-focused on winning back the title.

So, when would The EST of WWE expect to compete in the anticipated second match against the new champion? We're likely to find out the answer when SmackDown comes up with yet another fresh episode on FOX.