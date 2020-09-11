WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: September 11, 2020

One week after the unthinkable incident, the only Golden Role Model is set to explain about her actions to the WWE Universe, while Bray Wyatt is also expected to appear with a brand new Firefly Funhouse segment to introduce a new character.

Plus, a main-event match will be in-store for the Intercontinental Championship as AJ Styles challenges Jeff Hardy. All this and more is expected to go down on tonight's packed edition of SmackDown from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The dominant team of Sasha Banks and Bayley is no longer intact after what transpired on last week’s SmackDown and leading to prove the old saying, "all good things must come to an end".

Banks' Raw Women's Title loss and the team's Women's Tag Team Titles loss to Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax on last week’s SmackDown wasn't taken well by Bayley. So the longest-reigning champion turned her back on Banks by brutally attacking her targeting her injured leg.

It was a shocker to see the much-anticipated feud kick off last week and is expected to continue for weeks to follow. While Sasha is recuperating from her injury in Orlando's medical facility, the reigning champion will have plenty to explain when she addresses the WWE Universe on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns will be back on the show as his first title defense awaits him in less than three weeks at Clash Of Champions 2020. Interestingly for him, his cousin Jey Uso will be the challenger as he became the new number-one contender. WWE has hyped the feud by sharing throwback pictures of the pair on the social media. Now, these two Samoans might do the same by talking about their closeness as cousins when they come face to face.

A chaotic situation prevails surrounding the Intercontinental Championship with the return of Sami Zayn who claims to be the original champion as he never lost the belt. In the meantime, WWE has confirmed that the current champion Jeff Hardy will walk into tonight's Friday Night SmackDown with a major showdown waiting in the ring as he faces AJ Styles in a title match.

The Phenomenal One has complained a lot about Hardy using his knee brace to pick up the title victory against him during WWE’s ThunderDome debut and now he seems happy to get the rematch.

The Charismatic Enigma will have to keep his focus on the ring to defend his title against the skillful Styles. Also, Zayn could make his presence felt during this bout trying to ruin Styles' opportunity.

Bray Wyatt has not been around since his alter-ego The Fiend lost the Universal Championship at WWE Payback. In the wake of that defeat, he will now add a new member to “The Firefly Funhouse” gang, while unveiling an 'all-new creation.' What surprise will “The Pied Piper of Puppets” will have for us? We'll find out tonight on SmackDown at ThunderDome.