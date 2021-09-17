WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: September 17, 2021

Massive fallouts are expected tonight after what transpired on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack featuring the prime champions, their challengers and more with a few matches expected to be added to Extreme Rules card.

Brock Lesnar and The Demon returned with their targets firmly set on the Universal Championship and they both have now received separate title shots. So, the champion Roman Reigns continues to be the headliner on Friday nights.

Roman Reigns demanded the Madison Square Garden crowd and New York City to acknowledge him but Brock Lesnar ruined the festivities. Despite the number-game not being in his favor, The Beast went berserk, leaving The Usos lying on their back and thereby sending a message to the champion.

Prior to that, Brock Lesnar also demanded a title shot from Roman Reigns which has now been made official for the Crown Jewel PPV event. Lesnar vs. Reigns will go down for the fifth time in WWE history at the October 2021 event.

As if that’s not enough to cause a headache for the Tribal Chief, he is set to cross paths with The Demon Finn Balor less than two weeks from now. The undefeated superstar will also challenge Reigns for the Universal Title at Extreme Rules on September 27 in a rematch.

WWE is promoting Smackdown headliner featuring Balor where his Demon version is likely to hunt his prey down in search of gold. It’ll be interesting to see how Reigns and his cousins The Usos could overcome the Demon’s mind games.

Speaking of the Usos, they will now face The Street Profits on September 27th with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the line. It was the Universal Champion Roman Reigns, himself who stopped his cousins from getting defeated by the Profits last week.

Reigns locked Montez Ford in the Guillotine submission to put an end to the match in a controversial fashion. Now, WWE Universe will get to see these two teams going at each other in another top-notch bout at Extreme Rules.

Edge vs. Seth Rollins II at MSG appeared to be a highly personal showdown filled with emotion. In the end, Rollins low-blowed his way to the victory, and en route, he also sent The Rated-R Superstar to the hospital by connecting with the Carb Stomp maneuver.

Edge was carried out of the building in a stretcher and we are likely to get a medical update on the Hall of Famer on Smackdown.

The above-mentioned bout went overtime at Super Smackdown which reportedly nixed out a women’s tag team match featuring the lineup: Zelina Vega and Carmella vs. Toni Storm and Liv Morgan. It’s likely that this matchup should be reinstated on this week’s card.

The rivalry between Kevin Owens and Happy Corbin with celebrity Logan Paul in the middle has also been rejected from last week’s show due to time constraints.

We expect that feud to resume with a potential Extreme Rules or Crown Jewel bout written all over it. We expect confirmations around the match when FOX brings a brand new Smackdown from Knoxville.