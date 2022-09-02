WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: September 2, 2022

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be in a celebratory mood in the headliner segment after achieving a major career milestone, while Ronda Rousey will receive a verdict from the WWE Officials on her career following her reckless actions in recent times.

Plus, Karrion Kross will return to in-ring competition in WWE after more than a year in another attraction for the show which will also see a must-see Viking Rules Match featuring two top tag teams of the blue brand at the the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Roman Reigns unleashed the so-called "God-Mode" on literally everyone on the WWE roster throughout the past 720 days to continue with his historic title reign.

He captured the Universal title on August 30 of 2020 by defeating Braun Strowman and The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat match at Payback pay-per-view. Since then, 23 title defenses went by but his status of being a champion hasn't been removed.

The likes of Seth "Freakin" Rollins, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Edge, Riddle, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and more have failed to dethrone him. Thus, Roman Reigns has been a champion for over two years and this calls for a celebration with The Bloodline.

Heading into a battle against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, The Head of the Table delivered a brutal beatdown on the challenger, last week. Given the current circumstance, The Scottish Warrior could be coming back with vengeance during this celebration segment.

Judgement of Rousey At SummerSlam, a controversial call by the referee allowed SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan to retain over Ronda Rousey and since then, the latter has been fuming over getting robbed of her title. The frustration already caused Rousey to attack multiple officials, and security guards in order to get fined and suspended. In fact, her ruthless behavior caused the cops to arrive at the arena, two weeks ago and arrest her. Thankfully, WWE Official Adam Pearce did not press charges capitalizing on which Rousey was released. Waiting for her ongoing suspension to be lifted, The Baddest Woman on the Planet will now be on SmackDown to face a Final Judgment about her WWE career. Karrion Kross set for main roster in-ring debut Since resurfacing on WWE Television after Summerslam 2022, Karrion Kross has been able to send chills through the WWE Universe as he looks forward to redeeming the "Forgotten One" tag. Kross' beatdown toward Drew McIntyre has already inserted him into the championship picture. Now, the former NXT Champion will prove his worth on the main roster when he competes for the first time on SmackDown TV against an unnamed opponent. Maximum Male Models set for in-ring contest Over the past several weeks, ma.cé and mån.sôör of the Maximum Male Models have proven their potential to be stunners when it comes to showcasing their physique. But now, it's time for them to do something with their wrestling skills inside the squared circle. The two male members of Maximum Male Models will compete for the first time on SmackDown against Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Top Dolla of Hit Row. This match comes after the two teams have featured in a couple of verbal altercations in and outside the ring. Sheamus and Gunther's allies battle Less than 24 hours before Sheamus challenges Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WWE Clash at the Castle, their allies will feature in competition on SmackDown to possibly get some momentums on their respective pro's corner. The Celtic Warrior's lunatic friend Butch will step inside the ring with The Ring General's trusted tag partner Ludwig Kaiser in a one-on-one showdown. Given their brawl from last week, this one is going to be an intense physical showdown between the two UK-natives. New Day look to end Viking Raiders streak Brutality has been the key factor in the ongoing feud between The New Day and The Viking Raiders, throughout the 2022 summer. One more chapter will get added to the story when these two teams will be released in an uncontrollable environment, tonight. After beating down Erik and Ivar with a pair of kendo sticks, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston will literally go to war with them on SmackDown in a match that'd be contested under Viking Rules. Nothing specifically has been announced by the WWE regarding this stipulation but it's safe to say that both teams will inflict punishment on the other using weapons in hand. Will The New Day be able to put an end to the current undefeated streak of The Vikings? We'll find out on this go-home SmackDown episode for WWE Clash at the Castle.