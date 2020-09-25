WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: September 25, 2020

Announced for the show tonight, Roman Reigns will be seen in a very special interview talking about his family and cousins in the headliner segment, while the Intercontinental Champion will be in action against a man who believes he himself is the champion despite not having the belt.

Plus, the WWE's Goddess will compete in a match against Lacey Evans and high dramas around Money in the Bank briefcase should also unfold when WWE airs tonight's edition of SmackDown from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

This Sunday, Roman Reigns will face his first Universal Championship defense since winning the belt at Payback 2020 against his cousin, Jey Uso. Just two nights before The Bloodline goes to battle, the champion will have a sit down interview to share his side of the story on his relationship with Jey before the Title Match.

The two Samoans have teamed up to secure a pair of wins over Sheamus & King Corbin in the last couple of weeks on SmackDown. But the possible rifts in the relationship were noticed during the Samoan Street Fight win as the two shared an icy staredown instead of a heartfelt celebration. So we can only imagine what only The Big Dog has to offer about one of his family members.

Before they go into a title match showdown with AJ Styles at WWE Clash of Champions, Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn will face off in a non-title match on SmackDown.

Zayn has tried to be The Great Liberator which appeared to be nothing more than a trouble-maker gimmick for the champion. Before Hardy goes into the ladder match this Sunday, he seems focused on shutting up Zayn and this non-title match is the best way to do so.

Alexa Bliss will compete against Lacey Evans on SmackDown in an interesting matchup. Bliss shockingly hit the Sister Abigail finisher on The Sassy Southern Belle after Cross' win over the latter, last week.

The Fiend continues to have some sort of hold over Bliss, sending her into a trance as observed, multiple times in the recent past. The question remains whether the former Women’s Champion is in a proper state to compete in a full-length match.

The Miz continues to play mind games with Otis over his possession on Money in the Bank 2020 briefcase. As if losing Mandy Rose to Raw, wasn't enough devastating for him, now he was directed to surrender the MITB contract to The Miz or else, he could be sued by the A-lister.

Could the emerging superstar indeed be forced to get rid of this life-altering opportunity, for real? Or he'd find something to hold on to the hopes of becoming a world champion, someday. We'll find out when SmackDown comes up with its latest live edition from the ThunderDome.