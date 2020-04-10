WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview & schedule: April 10, 2020

As a result, we will be receiving the next edition of SmackDown which should be bringing together all the fallouts from the bygone WrestleMania 36 event. A new championship era will be beginning on the show as per the confirmation. There will be a WrestleMania rematch on the card as well when the show airs (possibly in live format after a few weeks) from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

SmackDown will be graced by the presence of a brand new champion who is looking forward to ushering in a new era. Braun Strowman has won the Universal Championship match against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg on Night Two of WrestleMania 36 last Sunday.

Tomorrow on Friday Night #SmackDown, the era of @BraunStrowman as the @WWE Universal Champion begins, at 8e/7c, on FOX! pic.twitter.com/IT2vp8ZswK — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 10, 2020

After digesting four mammoth spears from the legend, he connected with four of those bulldozing Running Powerslams to secure the pinfall win alongside the Universal Title. Fresh-off his victory, Strowman appears on this post-WrestleMania 36 edition of SmackDown on FOX, as confirmed by WWE.com,

"The Monster Among Men earned a career-changing win at WrestleMania and heads to SmackDown to usher in his new reign as Universal Champion.

Braun Strowman fought off not one, not two, not three, but four vicious spears before delivering four consecutive Running Powerslams and conquering WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at The Show of Shows for the title.

What will the future hold for Strowman now that he carries the crown of Universal Champion? Will a new challenger step up and run the risk of getting THOSE hands?

Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see the champ reset the SmackDown landscape."

Bayley survived the toughest challenge of her title reign at WrestleMania 36 when she outlasted four other opponents in a Fatal-5-Way match to retain the title. But that became a reality only because her best friend Sasha Banks came into her aid.

But following the win, The Boss seemed distracted by the championship that she is eyeing to have for a long time. With WrestleMania in behind, is it time for the inevitable crack in their friendship to become a reality? We'll find out when SmackDown airs.

Meanwhile, the new champions from the SmackDown Women’s Division will be up for a challenge. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have defeated Kairi Sane and Asuka to win the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Just five nights later, the former champs also known as the Kabuki Warriors gets their rematch on SmackDown which might be the best time to get back the titles and make the biggest impact,

"Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross backed up their claim as deserving Women's Tag Team Champions with a hard-fought victory against The Kabuki Warriors at WrestleMania 36. Now the two-time champions will have to turn around and prove it all over again.

Bliss & Cross will face Asuka & Kairi Sane in a rematch of the thrilling battle at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C to catch the championship showdown."

Apart from these, WWE may also confirm the status of the next pay-per-view in the schedule, Money In The Bank, 2020 in May and perhaps begin initial buildups for the show.

Also, the storylines should move forward around the reigning Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn and the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Miz and John Morrison following their success title defences at WrestleMania 36.