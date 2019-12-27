WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview & schedule: December 27, 2019

The women's championship picture will also be unfolded on the show with an additional feud that has become very personal as of late. Alexa Bliss will return with her talk show to discuss it.

Also, a fresh rivalry will be built up around the Intercontinental Championship bringing back a Monster to the scene when SmackDown airs tonight from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

As noted last week, a huge main event match is scheduled to take place tonight with the winner being fed into The Fiend. SmackDown will be the host to a Triple Threat with the lineup of The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Baron Corbin. The winner will go on to challenge WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the title at the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

King Corbin received the opportunity after claiming a victory over Roman Reigns at WWE TLC whereas The Miz still has some personal grudge to settle with the champion. However, no one has better chances to win the bout other than Daniel Bryan.

With a changed look and attitude, the American Dragon is back for vengeance against Wyatt’s resurrected version. Reports also confirmed that Bryan is a sure-shot winner to get a title rematch at the first PPV of 2020.

We can also expect Roman Reigns to be back around the scene during this matchup after a week's absence. Back at TLC, Corbin laid waste to him with the help of his heel companions. Now he should be ready to receive his paycheck back where The Big Dog could be unleashed to bite him down. The good thing is that the main event will be contested under No Disqualification rules that make things even worse for Corbin.

The women's championship rivalry took a new turn on SmackDown in the past couple of weeks. The originally planned beef between Bayley and Lacey Evans now has Sasha Banks into the mix who decided to go below the belt. Last week, The Boss took verbal shots to Evans' daughter Summer which was totally uncalled for. Evans snapped after this going for an ambush on Sasha and tried to get really 'nasty' on Instagram.

More on the story will unfold tonight when the controversial talk-show A Moment of Bliss debut on FOX. Host Alexa Bliss will be joined by Lacey Evans for the segment on SmackDown. As reported by WWE.com, Evans will discuss her current feud with Sasha Banks and the Women's Champion Bayley,

Not a good idea to get in the face of @LaceyEvansWWE's daughter!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/s8T69W2HZk — WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2019

How far has Banks pushed Evans? What message will The Lady have for her "nasty" adversaries? Bliss digs deep in search of answers in the FOX debut of "A Moment of Bliss" on SmackDown at 8/7 C."

Last week on SmackDown, Braun Strowman made his return on WWE TV targeting the Intercontinental Championship. He urged the champion, Shinsuke Nakamura's manager Sami Zayn to put the title on the line.

Although the challenge was not expected, right away, Strowman delivered a message to Nakamura by saving Kofi Kingston from a beatdown. Will the King of Strong Styles finally be able to show enough guts to step up against the Monster among Men? We'll find out when the final edition of 2019 goes live.