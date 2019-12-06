WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview & schedule: December 6, 2019

The Universal Championship feud will also continue with the same lineup from Survivor Series. The question is in which state the challenger would be after suffering the blatant attack by the champion.

The women's title beef must be heating up on the show whereas new angles should commence featuring multiple returnees from last week. All of these are expected to present a loaded up SmackDown from the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Roman Reigns is gradually moving towards the main event picture as Wrestlemania season approaches. Despite the resistance thrown by King Corbin, he was able to overcome the odds and pick up the win on behalf of SmackDown men’s division at Survivor Series. Thereafter, he throttled the triplet attack of Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Bobby Roode in a superhuman effort, last week.

The leader of the heel faction, Corbin is irate about the recent happenings and vowed to humiliate Roman Reigns on SmackDown, (courtesy WWE.com)

“A dog mascot with a chihuahua’s bark, an attempted sceptre attack by a trusty subject; none of it has worked in King Corbin’s recent attempts to tarnish the standing of Roman Reigns. Now Corbin vows to humiliate The Big Dog in his ongoing quest to wrest control of the SmackDown locker room.

Will Corbin reign supreme or can Reigns once again turn the tables on the King and his court? Catch Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C.”

Corbin will definitely get a chance to upstage Roman Reigns as the latter one will be involved in a matchup on SmackDown. After last week’s win over Roode, he will be taking on his tag team partner Dolph Ziggler in a big match.

It should be a solid contest between two former world champions but Corbin may come up with a sneak attack to gain some momentums in this ongoing feud.

The next Universal Championship match is confirmed with a repetitive lineup where The Fiend Bray Wyatt defends against Daniel Bryan. As always, the champion has his sight firmly set towards his opponent who decided to assault the challenger by the end of SmackDown, last week. After choking out Bryan with the Mandible Claw, he dragged him into a hole underneath the ring.

Uhhhhh so I guess the “new face” is a hairless Daniel Bryan? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/DBmq8XDDuE — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) November 30, 2019

Moments later, The Fiend resurfaced with chunks of hairs and beards of Bryan which seemed disturbing to many of the fans. The question remains in which condition the leader of the YES movement would be in after this set of events. Rumours suggest that the Planet’s Champion will appear on SmackDown with a completely new look (and perhaps a different attitude) so that he can counter-attack the demonic character before the title match emanates.

A new rivalry over the SmackDown women’s championship started from last week onwards where Lacey Evans confronted the champion, Bayley and slapped Sasha Banks into the face. This generated some natural cheering from the audience that might set her up for an automatic babyface turn.

Thus, it should produce the next title matchup from the women’s division where Lacey challenges Bayley at the TLC PPV. The confirmation should be received, tonight.

Multiple returns on SmackDown occurred in the form of Sheamus, Alexa Bliss, and Elias. Bliss was the only one who entered an angle by countering the combined heel force of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

While she would be staying in the tag team division alongside Nikki Cross, it will be interesting to see how WWE utilizes Sheamus and Elias, moving forward.