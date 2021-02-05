WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview & schedule: February 5, 2021

Plus, WWE is expected to make kick things off for the very next PPV in the line, Elimination Chamber as Friday’s hottest show airs from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Ever since the beginning of the stretched rivalry with Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns has beaten him up all around the WWE ThunderDome. The tradition continued at Royal Rumble where a hellacious Last Man Standing Match went down.

Once the dust was cleared, the Universal Champion stood tall, retaining his belt, with a little help from his Special Counsel Paul Heyman. Now he must be waiting for the next opponent who could face him at Elimination Chamber.

But before that, the Head of the Table must share the ring with the Ultimate Opportunist. Ever since his historic Royal Rumble match win, WWE Hall of Famer Edge is making cross-brand appearances to send warnings to the respective champions of the brand.

The Universal Champion is next on the line with whom he might actually get to dance in the ring at the Biggest Event of the Year, as per the recent reports. While the Spear vs. Spear warfare is still a few weeks away in the WWE calendar, a segment featuring Reigns and Edge could be planting seeds for this year's WrestleMania main event.

The 'Untouchable' Carmella failed in her attempt to dethrone SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks at Royal Rumble. The title-holder had a hard time though in the match with Reginald lurking in, here and there. But she finally did it in style with a submission win. After two back-to-back successful PPV title defences, the Legit Boss can finally move on to the next challenger to prove that she’s a fighting champion.

But Sasha needs to realize that now she has a bigger chip on her shoulder. In only her second appearance in WWE Women’s Royal Rumble, Bianca Belair outlasted 29 other Superstars and created history by winning the annual over-the-top-rope melee.

Now the EST of WWE is heading to WrestleMania and it starts with a face-off with the reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion. Beliar will make her first TV appearance since winning the Rumble, tonight and we wonder whether she’d be gunning after the Women’s Title present on the blue brand.

Due to the Royal Rumble builds, the issues prevailing in the Intercontinental Championship picture weren’t sorted. While Apollo Crews still deserves a fair title shot that he earned a few weeks ago, Sami Zayn is continuing with his #JusticeForSami propaganda on how the mid-card title was robbed of him.

Clearly, this is a future Triple Threat Title Match in the making and the official announcement regarding it may be made when SmackDown presents Royal Rumble fallouts from WWE ThunderDome.