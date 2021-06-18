WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: June 18, 2021

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, June 18: The final edition of Smackdown before Hell in a Cell 2021 promises to intensify the personal feud between Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio. While this championship feud should be the focal point of the show, a set of other matches have also been added to load up the card.



A Battle for Crown will take place where King Corbin’s King of the Ring crown will be put on the line. One-half of the Street Profits will be out for retribution against the heavyweight, Otis. Also, a massive in-ring debut is set to happen in the form of Commander Azeez when Smackdown airs from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.





Sunday. Friday. Any day.

Makes no difference to me.



It'll be my pleasure to disgrace what's left of your family name tomorrow night inside Hell in a Cell!



My Special Counsel @HeymanHustle will handle the paperwork.



I’ll PERSONALLY handle the warfare! @WWE #Smackdown https://t.co/DSzd33gluA — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 18, 2021

Rey Mysterio had to look on from ringside when Roman Reigns led a vicious attack on his son, Dominik a couple of weeks ago. Being a proud father, he relayed some strong words to The Tribal Chief and thereby laid down a challenge to meet him inside Hell in a Cell over the Universal Championship.Before the title-holder could respond, all hell broke loose as The Ultimate Underdog and Dominik pounced on Reigns with kendo stick shots. That upper hand didn’t last long as the champion fought back using his raw power. Plus, he power-bombed Dominik off the ring to hurt him, again.Now that Paul Heyman has accepted the title match challenge on behalf of Reigns, Rey can't wait to get his hands on his rival after the consecutive attacks over his son for the past couple of weeks.Hence, he wanted this Hell in a Cell match to happen, tonight which was eventually sanctioned by WWE. Even The Tribal Chief has no problem with an early title defense as the PPV-caliber match is now being advertised for the regular weekly episode of Smackdown.King Corbin isn’t happy about Shinsuke Nakamura running away with his King of the Ring crown for the past few weeks. Corbin defeated Nakamura in a singles contest on last week’s Smackdown but after the match, Nakamura stole the crown, again with help from Rick Boogs.Corbin approached WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to demand that they should do something about the situation. Pearce then informed that Corbin and Nakamura will face each other this week in a rematch with the winner getting to hold the crown. Originally, this crown was debuted by Corbin after his 2019 King of the Ring tournament win while Nakamura wants it to have due to his King of Strong Styles gimmick.As announced on WWE’s The Bump on YouTube, Angelo Dawkins will be looking for payback when he competes in a one-on-one contest against Otis, this Friday Night. Otis unleashed a brutal attack on one-half of the Street Profits, Montez Ford last week that left the former SmackDown Tag Champ with multiple injuries. With Ford out of action, Dawkins will try his best to get justice on his behalf.A new monster in WWE’s roster will finally be allowed to compete inside the squared circle as Commander Azeez debuts, this week. He’s been acting as the bodyguard of the Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews for the past couple of months. Azeez is also the sole reason behind Crews picking up and retaining the mid-card title in recent weeks.Then, Kevin Owens and Big E defeated Sami Zayn and Apollo Crews in a tag team match on the June 11 episode. After this match, Crews mentioned that Big E and Owens had the win as he was stuck with Sami in the match. The IC Champ then challenged the two babyfaces to a tag team match against himself and Commander Azeez, who could become a big attraction on Smackdown, down the road.Seth Rollins joined Bayley on “Ding Dong, Hello!” talk show as the duo shared some good laughs at the expense of their current rivals. Rollins could barely assume that Cesaro was standing behind the door to make his anticipated return. The Swiss Superman ripped Rollins’ drip-suit and destroyed Bayley’s set, promising that he’s coming after the Smackdown Savior, at any cost.Has this segment already set up another Hell in a Cell match between the two of them? We’ll find out when Friday Night’s hottest show airs on FOX from WWE ThunderDome.