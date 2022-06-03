WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview & schedule: June 3, 2022

With recent backstage chaos prevailing, it’ll be hectic for the creative team of the WWE to insert at least a few matches from the blue brand for the WWE Network Specials. But we still expect to receive confirmations around the next undisputed tag team title and Smackdown women’s title match.

While nothing, in particular, has been confirmed, a superstar’s on-screen character is expected to go through major changes on this go-home episode for HIAC that takes place at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

The Usos, Jey, and Jimmy Uso defeated Riddle and Randy Orton in the main event of Friday night SmackDown in the “Winners Take All” Unification Match, two weeks ago to become the first-ever Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

The win came via interference from Usos’s cousin, Roman Reigns as the trio unleashed a post-match attack to injure Randy Orton by using steel steps. With The Viper out of action due to injury, Riddle has been forced to find a new tag partner in Shinsuke Nakamura.

It should be noted that Nakamura’s tag partner, Rick Boogs has also been shelved by The Usos’ attack at Wrestlemania 38. Hence, Nakamura and Riddle teamed up to challenge The Usos on this week’s episode of Raw in a championship contender’s match but the champions intentionally got themselves disqualified by using a steel chair.

The outcome of the match was thus undecided as the challengers are seemingly focused on getting their hands on the tag titles. Riddle and Nakamura will now travel to Smackdown, targeting The Usos as the champs can expect to have their first title defence at Hell in a Cell.

Speaking of defence, Ronda Rousey's first PPV title match as the reigning Smackdown Women’s Champion is in jeopardy. She won the title from Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania Backlash in an I Quit match but her strong babyface run is hurled due to a lack of opponents.

On the May 9 episode of Raw, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out after they were not happy with their current booking. At the time of the walk-out, these two were respectively slated to challenge Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair for the Smackdown and Raw Women’s Titles.

Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship will be defended in a triple threat also featuring Asuka and Becky Lynch while the fate of the Smackdown Women’s Championship is still up in the air. We expect to learn, tonight whether Rousey will receive an opponent for HIAC or not.





You spit in the face of Andre’s legacy. You tried to end my career. But you didn’t - cuz Madcap is built different. Corbin, get ready to see a side of me you’ve never seen before



No jokes. No cap. Next week on #SmackDown I’m coming to WHOOP YOUR ASS — Madcap Moss (@MadcapMoss) May 27, 2022

Smackdown mid-card superstar Madcap Moss could make his return with a brand new gimmick, this week. After missing two episodes of SmackDown to sell a kayfabe injury suffered at the hands of Happy Corbin attack on the May 13 episode, Moss announced his return via Twitter, last week.

Earlier this month, Corbin brutally attacked Moss with a steel chair and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy won by Moss during the April 1 WrestleMania SmackDown episode. This return could possibly set up a rematch between Moss and Corbin at Hell in a Cell.