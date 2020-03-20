English
WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: March 20, 2020

By Raja
Wrestlemania contract signing set for Smackdown (image courtesy WWE.com)
Wrestlemania contract signing set for Smackdown (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, March 20: The coronavirus pandemic has sent shockwaves through every aspect of humanity, present, but as promised by WWE COO Triple H, the company are 'then, now & forever' focused to put on smiles on people's faces.

As a result, we are receiving the second consecutive episode of SmackDown on FOX without any live audience present at the venue in order to continue the WrestleMania 36 buildup.

The recently announced Wrestlemania host rolls through the March 20 edition of Friday Night SmackDown as the headliner with promises of some big-time announcements around the biggest event of the year.

The Universal Champion will be present on the show after two weeks of hiatus to make the dream title match official for the 'show of shows.' More WrestleMania buildup is also expected to happen when SmackDown airs from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

2020 edition of WrestleMania received a second life after WWE confirmed the show will take place in two different locations as a two-night affair. Plus, Rob Gronkowski was announced as the host of the showcase of immortals, promising the night to be remembered, forever. With that being said, a lot of expectations and curiosity come along.

WWE Universe is curious to know the format of a two-night WrestleMania, it's match card, potential main events, and the multiple venues which will play hosts to the show. To address these, former New England Patriot star will be present live on SmackDown. As the host of the extravaganza, he is all set to reveal WWE's plans and deliver a mic-drop moment worthy of his patented “Gronk Spike.”

Three weeks ago, Goldberg showed up on SmackDown as the new Universal Champion after dethroning The Fiend Bray Wyatt from his title reign at Super ShowDown. He was quick to issue a challenge that was accepted by none other than Roman Reigns. Thus the fantasy 'Spear vs. Spear' warfare became a reality for WrestleMania 36.

With barely 15 days left for the showcase of immortals, Goldberg and Roman Reigns will come face to face on SmackDown to sign the match contract, as per the advertisements of WWE.com.

"The first interaction between these two warriors featured very few words but set the stage for what promises to be an epic Universal Championship clash on The Grandest Stage of Them All. What’s in store this time as The Big Dog and Goldberg come face to face on the blue brand?

"Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see what fireworks are ignited by the collision of these two icons."

Sasha Banks was expected to be the challenger for Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36 to deliver a marquee match from the female roster, but although several changes were made to the card, the trigger was not pulled around this feud.

The latest speculation is that these two best friends could be involved in the Women’s Tag Team Championship feud along with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to challenge the champions, Asuka and Kairi Sane. We await to see if WWE intends to continue the story angle from last week.

Not much of in-ring contests are expected on the show as the officials think empty arena matches aren't just working. So the emphasis will be more on building the storylines that could involve Otis-Mandy Rose-Dolph Ziggler's love triangle.

A future contest is likely to be set between the two alpha males fighting over the lady. Also, there could be new announcements for the Intercontinental and tag team titles when SmackDown airs tonight from WWE PC.

Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 14:23 [IST]
