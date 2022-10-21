WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview & schedule: October 21, 2022

Besides, Liv Morgan’s will of proving herself as an extreme superstar continues even after Extreme Rules when the October 21 episode of Friday Night Smackdown airs from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.



Logan Paul appears for Crown Jewel buildup



WWE announced mainstream celebrity and the current number-one contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, Logan Paul's next appearance during this week’s episode of Smackdown to add more layers to the ongoing Crown Jewel PLE storylines.

This will be the first time that Logan will feature on WWE TV since his in-ring, face-to-face showdown with Roman Reigns during the Smackdown season premiere on FOX, two weeks ago.

With his clash against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel looming in, Paul is constantly sweating it out in the ring with legendary Shawn Michaels helping him to learn new tactics. But with The Bloodline standing in his way, it will take more from him to dethrone WWE’s Tribal Chief from his title reign.

The good thing is that The Bloodline is having problems within its ranks and Paul should be looking forward to exploiting them to gain the upper hand while approaching the biggest test of his career.

Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville

Liv Morgan put her Smackdown Women’s Championship on the line against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match at the Extreme Rules premium live event.

Despite putting up the very best efforts on her side, Rousey took the title away from her with a very unique submission move and since then, Morgan has been seen in a dark descent by behaving in a weird manner.

Last week, Sonya Deville mocked Morgan’s loss to Ronda Rousey from Extreme Rules and as a result, she was put through a table in the backstage area.

This week, Morgan will utilize her newfound aggression when she goes up against Deville in singles action. The former champion’s mental health is in question and she might just solidify her heel-turn during this match against Deville on Smackdown.

WWE Women’s Tag Championships to be on the line



DAMAGE CTRL – Bayley and Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY have been tormenting Raquel Rodriguez for weeks with number-games in their favour. Not to mention, Raquel and Aliyah were the duos, they took away the title from, last month.



With Aliyah out of action, Shotzi came to the aid of Raquel a few weeks ago and since then the two have been working as an ally. The dynamic pair was eventually granted a title match opportunity as they challenge Kai and SKY, tonight with the tag titles hanging in the balance.

Will Damage CTRL continue their impressive streak using their mean heel antics or will Rodriguez and Shotzi be proven to be the party spoilers? We’ll have to tune into the latest edition of Smackdown on FOX to get the answer.