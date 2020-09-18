WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview & schedule: September 18, 2020

One of the much-anticipated segments will go down when Sasha Banks returns to address the vicious attack by her former best friend Bayley. AJ Styles and Sami Zayn will compete in a one-on-one contest whereas A Moment of Bliss talk show will also return with Nikki Cross as the special guest, on SmackDown airing from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & Jey Uso) will be back doing business for two weeks in a row as they battle Sheamus & King Corbin in a Street Fight. Last week the two Samoan cousins picked up an easy win but Uso is set to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship at Clash Of Champions 2020 and they're not quite on the same page. While Reigns is stuck with the “Wreck Everyone and Leave” motto, he could be using the same to Uso and thus send him a message.

“The Golden Role Models” - Sasha Banks and Bayley were riding high heading into SummerSlam as they held the Raw, SmackDown, and Women’s Tag Team Titles, collectively. But Asuka defeated Sasha at The Biggest Event of the Summer for the Raw Women's Title while Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax snatched the Women’s Tag Team Titles at WWE Payback.

Following their failed attempt in winning the Women’s Tag Team Championships, the downward spiral culminated in a shocking attack from Bayley on Banks that landed the victim to a hospital.

Plus, the SmackDown Women’s Champion left some scathing remarks to her former best friend, showing no remorse. Now The Legit Boss will be back on the show to respond to Bayley for her misdeeds and the WWE Universe can't wait to hear what she has to offer.

AJ Styles will feature in a singles contest against Sami Zayn that marks a showdown between two Superstars who both believe they are the rightful Intercontinental Champion while there's already an IC Title-Holder in Jeff Hardy.

Despite what the outcome of this match appears to be, it is speculated that a triple threat bout will be going down at Clash of Champions 2020 featuring this trio. We wonder whether the title match gets confirmed, tonight.

A must-see edition of A Moment of Bliss will take place on SmackDown where the host Alexa Bliss welcomes Nikki Cross as the special guest. Despite Cross trying her best in recent weeks to take Bliss out of a trance, the latter appears to be captivated by something or someone else (The Fiend).

As a result of this, Alexa Bliss turned on Cross, dropping her best friend with Bray Wyatt's Sister Abigail finisher during a Fatal 4 Way that eventually ended with Cross becoming the new number-one contender to SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at Clash of Champions 2020.

Nikki does know that Bliss isn't the same ever since confronting The Fiend a few weeks ago and she vowed to drag her out of the hallucinations on her own power. Would she succeed in the mission? Or would this be a prohibiting factor for her while focusing on the title match at Clash of Champions? We'll find out when WWE ThunderDome offers the latest episode of SmackDown.